Charlton v Sheffield Wednesday: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

Charlton and Sheffield Wednesday are floating in mid-table mediocrity as the season approaches Christmas, and will be desperate to spark their campaign into life against each other.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Charlton v Sheffield Wednesday game on TV and online.

What time is Charlton v Sheffield Wednesday?

Charlton v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 30th November 2019.

How to watch Charlton v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither side is approaching this one in tip-top form, but that could make the encounter all the more appealing.

They will both see this as an opportunity to ignite a push for the play-offs ahead of the festive period.

Wednesday’s run of form has been affected by a tough run of fixtures including Leeds, Swansea and West Brom in recent weeks, and they haven’t been completely outclassed in any of those games, so they will relish the chance to beat sides closer to them in the standings.

Prediction: Charlton 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday