Arsenal v Frankfurt: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Arsenal can book their place in the Europa League knockout stages with a point at home to Frankfurt this week.

Advertisement

The Gunners hold a four-point lead over second and third place following an excellent start to their continental campaign in 2019/20.

Unai Emery has used the Europa League as respite from poor Premier League form and a place to develop his young guns successfully.

Brazilian hot-shot Gabriel Martinelli is expected to be given another chance to shine in this one.

Black Friday deal: Add BT Sport for just £5 per month – new and current customers

Sky TV customer? Add BT Sport from just £10 per month

Check out the latest BT Sport Black Friday deals

Frankfurt are experiencing a middling season in the Bundesliga, while Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 away win in Germany in September.

However, an eye-popping 5-1 victory over Bayern Munich earlier in November highlights that they shouldn’t be underestimated.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Frankfurt game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the Arsenal v Frankfurt game?

Arsenal v Frankfurt will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 28th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Arsenal v Frankfurt

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Arsenal performed well in the reverse fixture, and that will give their youngsters plenty of confidence ahead of this one.

The likes of Buyako Saka and Joe Willock – who both scored at the Commezbank-Arena – will relish another opportunity to shine, and have the quality to seal the deal for the Gunners.

Advertisement

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Frankfurt