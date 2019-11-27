QPR v Nottingham Forest: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

Nottingham Forest travel to the capital to face QPR as they seek to claw their way back into the Championship title race.

Forest have experienced a mixed bag of results in recent weeks and have slid away from the summit as a result.

Victories over Luton and Derby appeared to put Sabri Lamouchi’s men back on track, but a draw with goalless Bristol City may have stinted momentum.

QPR unexpectedly threw themselves into play-off contention to start the season, though they have now failed to win in five matches.

The Rs have conceded the second-highest number of goals in the Championship so far, but have largely offset that total with the third-highest goal tally.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the QPR v Nottingham Forest game on TV and online.

What time is QPR v Nottingham Forest?

QPR v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 27th November 2019.

How to watch QPR v Nottingham Forest on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action or online via the SkyGo app from 7:40pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It’s fair to say QPR’s defence is built for the neutrals, not exactly success.

They’ve leaked goals all year, but it has cost them dearly in recent weeks as their own strikes have dried up.

The international break will have given QPR time to pull themselves back together, and they’ll be determined to the put the blockers on Forest – but can they?

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Nottingham Forest