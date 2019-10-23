Genk v Liverpool: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Liverpool will hope for a big display on the road when they face Genk in the Champions League.

The Reds are the reigning champions of Europe, but have continued to struggle away from home in the competition.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have lost six of their last eight European away games and will hope that changes considering the awkward group they find themselves in.

Geek sit bottom of Group E with just a point from their opening two games against Napoli and Salzburg.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Genk v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is Genk v Liverpool?

Genk v Liverpool will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 23rd October 2019.

How to watch Genk v Liverpool on TV and live stream

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Much will be made of Liverpool’s away record in the Champions League, but how much of a bearing will it really have on Liverpool’s display?

They are a superior unit to Genk, and while the Belgians shouldn’t be underestimated, this is Liverpool’s game to lose. They won’t.

Prediction: Genk 1-3 Liverpool