Slavia Prague v Barcelona: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Barcelona travel to Slavia Prague on Wednesday in a Champions League clash the Spanish side will expect to win with ease.

Slavia Prague have the unenviable status of being considered the worst team in a group involving Barca, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan.

Barca had won just one of their opening five away games this season before facing Eibar on Saturday.

Yet despite Prague’s magnificent form both domestically and in Europe, beating Barca may prove a step too far for manager Jindrich Trpisovsky.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Slavia Prague v Barcelona game on TV and online.

What time is the Slavia Prague v Barcelona game?

Slavia Prague v Barcelona will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 23rd October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Slavia Prague v Barcelona

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Barcelona should win this match but their away form suggests this could be a tough evening in the Czech capital.

Barca got off to a miserable start to the new season and their away form reads W1 D2 L2.

Their 100% record at the Nou Camp has propped up a nervy campaign to date and Prague will certainly provide a tough test on Wednesday night.

Barca manager Ernesto Valverde started with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann up front for the 2-1 win over Inter in their last Champions League game.

But Griezmann has blown hot and cold for Barca since his arrival from Atletico Madrid and Ousmane Dembele may get a run-out in his place.

Expect at least one goal from Slavia on Wednesday. How Barca will control the game remains to be seen.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 1-2 Barcelona