All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur announced by Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video have confirmed Tottenham will be featured on a new All or Nothing series in 2020.

Premier League champions Manchester City have previously been the subject of the documentary, as well as several NFL teams and the New Zealand All Blacks.

Cameras will follow Spurs throughout their 2019/20 season – the first full campaign inside their brand new stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side reached the Champions League final in May, and the construction of the 62,000 Tottenham Hotspur has seen a greater spotlight on north London.

However, the start to 2019/20 hasn’t been a pretty one for Spurs who sit ninth in the Premier League table after eight games.

Georgia Brown, Director of European Originals, Amazon Studios said: “We are delighted to be embarking on this journey with Tottenham Hotspur and delivering another extraordinary look at one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League.

“All or Nothing has become a franchise defined by true quality and unprecedented access, and that will be no different with this series.

“We can’t wait for Prime members worldwide to again experience the highs and lows of a world-class team in the greatest football league on earth.”

The show will launch some time following the conclusion of the season in 2020, produced by 72 Films and executive produced by Mark Raphael and three-time BAFTA winner John Douglas.