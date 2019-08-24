Scotland v France: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up on TV and live stream

Scotland and France continue their Rugby World Cup preparations with an encounter at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The pair clashed last week at the Allianz Riviera, Nice with the French cruising to a 32-3 victory.

Scottish coach Gregor Townsend will hope for a much sturdier display in Edinburgh but it won’t be a comfortable afternoon on home soil.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Scotland v France game on TV and online.

What time is Scotland v France?

Scotland v France will kick off at 1:10pm on Saturday 24th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Scotland v France

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 from 12:30pm.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.