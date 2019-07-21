Man City transfer news: Done deals, rumours, ins and outs
Full round-up of Man City transfer news ahead of the 2019/20 season
Man City stormed their way to another Premier League trophy last season and are already spending big this summer ahead of the new campaign.
City manager Pep Guardiola has the Champions League trophy in his sights and plenty of focus will be on the club’s European campaign next season.
Man City have already spent almost £70m on two players this summer and are on the lookout for more additions, with Vincent Kompany having departed the club.
Other experienced City heroes David Silva and Sergio Aguero won’t have many years left in the tank, and Guardiola will always be keen to round out his squad with worldwide prodigies, but will any more arrive this summer?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Man City transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.
Man City transfer rumours
IN
Sporting winger Felix Correia has confirmed he has signed a contract with Man City (Source: MEN)
Man City and Man Utd have been warned there is a deadline in the battle to sign Leicester’s Harry Maguire (Source: Express)
OUT
Nicolas Otamendi has hinted at a move to Valencia (Source: Marca)
Man City transfer done deals
IN
Zack Steffen (from Columbus Crew) – £7.2m
Rodri (from Atletico Madrid) – £62.5m
Angelino (from PSV) – £5.3m
OUT
Vincent Kompany (to Anderlecht) – Free transfer (player/manager)
Jack Harrison (to Leeds) – Loan
Patrick Roberts (to Norwich) – Loan
Arijanet Muric (to Nottingham Forest) – Loan
Fabian Delph (to Everton) – Undisclosed