WWE Extreme Rules 2019: Watch Extreme Rules for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

WWE Extreme Rules will showcase some of the biggest names in wrestling this weekend.

Advertisement

Anything goes in Extreme Rules, so expect the unexpected as the stars come out in Philly.

Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and The Undertaker are among the high profile names involved, but how can you soak up the action in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch WWE Extreme Rules on TV and online.

Where will WWE Extreme Rules take place?

WWE Extreme Rules will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, USA.

The arena has a seating capacity of up to 19,500 depending on the event and will be buzzing on the big night.

What time does WWE Extreme Rules start?

Extreme Rules starts at midnight UK time on Sunday 14th July, running into the early hours of Monday 15th July.

How can I watch WWE Extreme Rules in the UK?

WWE Extreme Rules will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans can also purchase Extreme Rules on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £14.95 fee with the broadcast starting at midnight (UK time).

WWE Extreme Rules card

WWE Universal Championship & WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Seth Rollins (c) & Becky Lynch (c) v Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans

No Holds Barred Tag Team match: The Undertaker & Roman Reigns v Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) v Samoa Joe ()

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) v Alexa Bliss

Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulak (c) v Tony Nese

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Daniel Bryan & Rowan v The New Day v Heavy Machinery

Aleister Black v Cesaro

WWE United States Championship: Ricochet (c) v AJ Styles

Last Man Standing match: Braun Strowman v Bobby Lashley

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) (c) v The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

Who won Extreme Rules 2018?

Dolph Ziggler defended his Intercontinental Championship belt in a 30-minute Iron Man match against Seth Rollins.

Rollins thought he has sealed the win, but the time limit had expired, sending the bout to sudden death overtime.

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre appeared to draw Rollins’ attention for long enough to allow Ziggler to land the finishing blow and retain the title.