Sri Lanka v South Africa: How to watch Cricket World Cup on TV and live stream online

Sri Lanka will be desperate to close the gap on the top four in a late charge for an unlikely semi-final place.

Advertisement

They have won two, lost two and had two matches abandoned so far in the tournament, and can consider themselves unlucky not to have had a shot at winning their scrapped games.

South Africa have suffered an abysmal tournament and will only be playing for pride when they go face-to-face with Sri Lanka.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up the action, but how can you watch the match in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sri Lanka v South Africa on TV and online.

What time is Sri Lanka v South Africa?

Sri Lanka v South Africa will begin at 10:30am on Friday 28th June 2019.

Where is Sri Lanka v South Africa?

The game will take place at Riverside Ground, Durham which holds up to 19,000 fans.

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

How to watch Sri Lanka v South Africa on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup and Main Event from 10:00am (UK time).

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Cricket World Cup highlights for FREE in the UK

You can watch full highlights of every Cricket World Cup fixture on Channel 4 throughout the tournament.

How to listen to the Cricket World Cup on radio

Fans can tune in to live coverage of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 9:30am.

For the full list of radio coverage times throughout the tournament, see the full schedule here.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in Sri Lanka

You can watch the match on SLRC and Channel Eye in Sri Lanka.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in South Africa

You can watch the match on SuperSport in South Africa.

Cricket World Cup fixtures

There are 48 matches in total for cricket fans around the world to soak up from May to July.

Advertisement

Check out our detailed Cricket World Cup fixtures guide for the full list of matches, previews and TV information.