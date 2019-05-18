Cricket World Cup 2019: How to watch on TV, live stream, fixtures, dates, times
Cricket World Cup excitement is building and RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the major event
The wait is almost over as the 12th ICC Cricket World Cup approaches.
The finest cricket stars on the planet will head to the UK this month to battle for supremacy with England, Australia and India expected to be the top contenders for the trophy.
Fans around the world will be desperate to soak up every minute of the action whether they’re basking in the iconic grounds or sitting at home tracking every ball.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Cricket World Cup 2019 including how to watch every match.
When is the Cricket World Cup 2019?
The Cricket World Cup will begin on Thursday 30th May run until the final on Sunday 14th July.
The majority of matches will start from either 10:30am or 1:30pm (UK time) daily.
Check our full fixture list below including start times and broadcast details.
Cricket World Cup 2019 venues
- Headingley – Leeds
- Trent Bridge – Nottingham
- The Oval – London
- Lord’s – London
- Edgbaston – Birmingham
- The Riverside – Durham
- Bristol County Ground – Bristol
- County Ground – Taunton
- Hampshire Bowl – Southampton
- Old Trafford – Manchester
- Cardiff Wales Stadium – Cardiff
How to watch the Cricket World Cup 2019 in the UK
You can watch the whole tournament live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the matches via the SkyGo app.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch games through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Which teams will be playing in the Cricket World Cup 2019?
There are ten teams playing in the Cricket World Cup this year:
- England
- Australia
- Bangladesh
- India
- New Zealand
- Pakistan
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- Afghanistan
- West Indies
Cricket World Cup 2019 fixtures
Match 1: England v South Africa
Thursday 30th May, 10:30am – The Oval, London
Match 2: West Indies v Pakistan
Friday 31st May, 10:30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 3: New Zealand v Sri Lanka
Saturday 1st June, 10:30am – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Match 4: Afghanistan v Australia
Saturday 1st June, 1:30pm – Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Match 5: South Africa v Bangladesh
Sunday 2nd June, 10:30am – The Oval, London
Match 6: England v Pakistan
Monday 3rd June, 10:30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 7: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka
Tuesday 4th June, 10:30am – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Match 8: South Africa v India
Wednesday 5th June, 10:30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 9: Bangladesh v New Zealand
Wednesday 5th June, 1:30pm – The Oval, London
Match 10: Australia v West Indies
Thursday 6th June, 10:30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 11: Pakistan v Sri Lanka
Friday 7th June, 10:30am – Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Match 12: England v Bangladesh
Saturday 8th June, 10:30am – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Match 13: Afghanistan v New Zealand
Saturday 8th June, 1:30pm – County Ground Taunton, Taunton
Match 14: India v Australia
Sunday 9th June, 10:30am – The Oval, London
Match 15: South Africa v West Indies
Monday 10th June, 10:30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 16: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka
Tuesday 11th June, 10:30am – Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Match 17: Australia v Pakistan
Wednesday 12th June, 10:30am – County Ground Taunton, Taunton
Match 18: India v New Zealand
Thursday 13th June, 10:30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 19: England v West Indies
Friday 14th June, 10:30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 20: Sri Lanka v Australia
Saturday 15th June, 10:30am – The Oval, London
Match 21: South Africa v Afghanistan
Saturday 15th June, 1:30pm – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Match 22: India v Pakistan
Sunday 16th June, 10:30am – Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 23: West Indies v Bangladesh
Monday 17th June, 10:30am – County Ground Taunton, Taunton
Match 24: England v Afghanistan
Tuesday 18th June, 10:30am – Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 25: New Zealand v South Africa
Wednesday 19th June, 10:30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 26: Australia v Bangladesh
Thursday 20th June, 10:30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 27: England v Sri Lanka
Friday 21st June, 10:30am – Headingley, Leeds
Match 28: India v Afghanistan
Saturday 22nd June, 10:30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 29: West Indies v New Zealand
Saturday 22nd June, 1:30pm – Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 30: Pakistan v South Africa
Sunday 23rd June, 10:30am – Lord’s London
Match 31: Bangladesh v Afghanistan
Monday 24th June, 10:30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 32: England v Australia
Tuesday 25th June, 10:30am – Lord’s London
Match 33: New Zealand v Pakistan
Wednesday 26th June, 10:30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 34: West Indies v India
Thursday 27th June, 10:30am – Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 35: Sri Lanka v South Africa
Friday 28th June, 10:30am – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street
Match 36: Pakistan v Afghanistan
Saturday 29th June, 10:30am – Headingley, Leeds
Match 37: New Zealand v Australia
Saturday 29th June, 1:30pm – Lord’s London
Match 38: England v India
Sunday 30th June, 10:30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 39: Sri Lanka v West Indies
Monday 1st July, 10:30am – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street
Match 40: Bangladesh v India
Tuesday 2nd July, 10:30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 41: England v New Zealand
Wednesday 3rd July, 10:30am – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street
Match 42: Afghanistan v West Indies
Thursday 4th July, 10:30am – Headingley, Leeds
Match 43: Pakistan v Bangladesh
Friday 5th July, 10:30am – Lord’s, London
Match 44: Sri Lanka v India
Saturday 6th July, 10:30am – Headingley, Leeds
Match 45: Australia v South Africa
Saturday 6th July, 1:30pm – Old Trafford, Manchester
Semi Final 1: 1st place v 4th place
Tuesday 9th July, 10:30am – Old Trafford, Manchester
Semi Final 2: 2nd place v 3rd place
Thursday 11th July, 10:30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Final: TBC v TBC
Sunday 14th July, 10:30am – Lords, London
How to watch the Cricket World Cup 2019 around the world
Australia: ESPN
India: Star Sports 2 and Hotstar.com
Bangladesh: GTV and Rabbitholebd.com
New Zealand: Sky Sport and SkyGo
Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports and SonyLiv
Sri Lanka: SLRC and Channel Eye
West Indies: ESPN and ESPN+ Caribbean
For the full list of international broadcasters, check out the official ICC website.
