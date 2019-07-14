The match will be shown on free-to-air TV with Channel 4 striking a deal to show Sky Sports' coverage on Sunday afternoon.

For many tuning in, this will be their first taste of the Cricket World Cup in 2019, but what do you need to know?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about New Zealand ahead of the Cricket World Cup final, including their CWC story so far, the key players to watch and big results from the tournament so far.

More like this

The story so far...

New Zealand raced into an unlikely lead in the Cricket World Cup after winning their opening five games – plus an abandoned clash with India due to rain.

The Black Caps kick-started their tournament with an eye-opening destruction of Sri Lanka.

They bowled out the East Asian nation for just 136 after less than 30 overs and quickly caught their total after just 16 overs without dropping a wicket.

New Zealand beat the teams they were expected to beat, but lost three in a row to end the regular fixtures.

Pakistan, Australia and England all took their pound of flesh from New Zealand who ended up beating all of the bottom five but failed to win against any of the top five.

New Zealand's credentials were in serious doubt going into the knockout rounds, but rallied to stun India with a phenomenal display.

Rahul, Kohli and India's star performer Rohit Sharma were all dismissed for one run each after three overs. The score stood at 5/3.

Ravinda Jadeja produced a spirited 77 off 59 balls but it was not enough to chase a not-uncatchable 239 set by New Zealand.

They now head into the final equally buoyant. Lessons will have been learned from the Durham debacle against England, but do they have the consistency and depth to trouble England at Lord's?

New Zealand Cricket team best players

Kane Williamson – The captain has led by example with only one innings under 40 runs with the bat, and even then he managed a not-abysmal 27. He knocked South Africa and Sri Lanka for 254 runs in just under 50 overs combined between both games, demonstrating his hitting strength and sticking power.

Lockie Ferguson – The fast-bowler has taken a wicket in all-but one game so far and recorded a 19.94 bowling average during his eight innings so far. Only Mitchell Starc has breached the sub-20 mark out of bowlers to feature in eight or more innings. Ferguson will look to starve Roy and Bairstow in a spell which could define the final.

New Zealand Cricket team stats

Most runs

Kane Williamson – 548 (from 8 innings) Ross Taylor – 335 (from 8 innings) Jimmy Neesham – 213 (from 7 innings)

Most wickets

Advertisement