When does the Premier League 2019/20 season start? Date, fixtures release, how to watch

The Premier League has drawn to a close for the summer, but it won’t be long before the hype for next season starts to build once again.

The 2019/20 campaign is guaranteed to bring drama once again with Manchester City and Liverpool expected to compete for the title.

Manchester United face a summer overhaul under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they bid to become competitive.

Champions League finalists Tottenham will hope to apply more pressure on the top two, while London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea will continue to battle for European places.

Norwich and Sheffield United will join the party for 2019/20 while Aston Villa secured promotion via the play-offs after breaking Derby hearts.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Premier League 2019/20 season.

When does the Premier League 2019/20 season start?

The Premier League 2019/20 season is scheduled to begin on Saturday 10th August 2019.

However, the 2018/19 season kicked off with Manchester United v Leicester on the Friday night before the other 18 teams.

It remains to be seen whether the same will happen again at the start of next season.

When are the Premier League 2019/20 fixtures released?

The Premier League 2019/20 fixtures will be released on Thursday 13th June 2019 at 9:00am (UK time).

All 380 matches will be slated in between August 2019 and May 2020.

How to watch the Premier League 2019/20 season in the UK?

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch games through NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month.

For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

For the first time, Amazon has invested in broadcast rights to show Premier League games between 2019 and 2022.

The online giant will air 20 games per season under the current terms of the deal.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

How to watch the Premier League 2019/20 season in the US?

Fans have been able to watch games in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

Most major Premier League clashes were broadcast in 2018/19 as well as football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

