Man Utd transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals

Manchester United face a summer of upheaval following a dismal end to their 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils enjoyed a searing run of form after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho, but they entered free-fall mode in the closing months of the campaign.

United finished sixth in the top flight and could be the only top six team to miss out on Champions League football next season if Arsenal triumph in the Europa League final.

Solskjaer faces a huge task to clear the squad of deadwood and bring in fresh faces, but who are the latest names to be linked in and out of Old Trafford?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals for Man Utd below.

Man Utd transfer news and rumours

IN

Joao Cancelo joined Juventus from Valencia last season but could already be on the move, with United circling. (Source: TMW)

Daniel James has emerged as the most likely deal to happen in the early stages of United’s summer following a terrific Championship campaign with Swansea. (Source: Evening Standard)

Jadon Sancho set fire to the Bundesliga during a breakout season with Dortmund and has suggested he is interest in a return to the Premier League. United are keen, but failing to qualify for the Champions League next season has damaged their chances. (Source: The Mirror)

Matthijs de Ligt has also been strongly linked with United but, for the same reason as Sancho, Solskjaer could miss out. Barcelona are also in the hunt for his signature. (Source: The Mirror)

OUT

Ander Herrera has all-but confirmed he will move to PSG this summer and will receive approximately £300,000 per week for his services. (Source: The Mirror)

Juan Mata could follow Herrera out of Old Trafford after so far failing to secure a new deal. Atletico Madrid have been linked. (Source: Sport)

Matteo Darmian has been tipped to be a makeweight in a mega-money move for Juventus full-back Cancelo. (Source: TMW)

Man Utd transfer done deals

IN

–

OUT

–