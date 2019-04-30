Tottenham v Ajax: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Tottenham host Ajax at their new stadium as they aim to reach the Champions League final for the very first time.

Spurs are without Son Heung-Min through suspension while Harry Kane remains sidelined through injury.

Fans will pack out the 62,000-capacity ground with millions around the world tuning in to soak up the drama.

What time is the Tottenham v Ajax game?

Tottenham v Ajax will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 30th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Tottenham v Ajax

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

