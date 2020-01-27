Hollyoaks: who is leaving, joining and returning to the cast?

Accessibility Links

The latest on arrivals and departures of the village

hollyoaks cast

Here’s your guide to the returns, new faces and big goodbyes playing out in Hollyoaks over the coming months. Check back for regular updates as we keep you in the loop about who’s in and out of the village…

LEAVING

Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy)

hollyoaks jesse donovan

Lovable Jesse met a tragic end when he drank himself to death on his wedding day to Courtney Campbell after discovering big sister Grace Black’s latest criminal cover-up – she shot Mercedes McQueen, along with James Nightingale. Jerdy quit after four years in the role to pursue other projects, and is planning his own real-life wedding to former co-star Daisy Wood-Davis, who played Kim Butterfield.

RETURNING

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey)

hollyoaks sienna blake

Reunited at last with twins Sophie and Sebastian, Sienna did a runner from the village to keep the kids safe from bad boy dad Warren Fox in January 2020. It’s just a temporary break for Passey, who took an extended holiday with boyfriend Kyle Pryor, who played Laurie Shelby in the show until summer 2020. Sienna is back on screen in the spring.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson)

hollyoaks ste hay leaves

The dramatic climax of the far right storyline means Richardson is getting a well-earned break after 14 years continuous service as troubled Ste. Following his on-screen exit in November 2019, the actor will be appearing in the touring stage production of TV drama Band of Gold until March 2020 when he’s expected to return to the village.

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin)

hollyoaks cleo mcqueen

Fans saw Cleo make a dignified exit from the village in October 2019 after discovering boyfriend Mitchell Deveraux was in the closet and cheating on her with best mate Scott Drinkwell. In real life, Mulkerrin went off to have a baby – she gave birth to son Reggie, who’s dad is co-star Rory Douglas-Speed (Joel Dexter) – but she’s expected to return from maternity leave in late 2020.

JOINING

PC George Kiss

hollyoaks george kiss

Handsome copper George is on the scene at Hollyoaks High when teacher Nancy Osborne is stabbed in a playground fight. Unfortunately, PC Kiss will be required to make regular visits to the school as the community is infiltrated by a drug dealing gang set to groom the pupils into trafficking during the soap’s year-long ‘county lines’ storyline. At least he’s nice to look at…

Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara)

hollyoaks verity hutchinson

Tony Hutchinson’s long-lost dad is establishing himself as the soap’s new villain, getting his feet under the table while his son was tortured by Breda at the pig farm. In 2020 the extended Hutchinson clan expanded even further with the arrival of Edward’s daughter Verity, Tony’s half-sister. Newcomer Eva O’Hara made her debut as the daddy’s girl in January’s Hollyoaks Later, and returns to become a main show cast regular later this year.

