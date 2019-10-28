Hollyoaks: who is leaving, joining and returning to the cast?

Here’s your guide to the returns, new faces and big goodbyes playing out in Hollyoaks over the coming months. Check back for regular updates as we keep you in the loop about who’s in and out of the village…

LEAVING

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson)

Fan favourite Ste is currently embroiled in the controversial far right storyline that has seen the vulnerable character groomed and exploited by a dangerous extremist group, but as the plot peaks this autumn Richardson will take a short break from Hollyoaks duties to star in the stage version of Kay Mellor’s classic TV drama Band of Gold, which tours the UK from November 2019 to March 2020.

The star will juggle both jobs and while he may be absent from screens temporarily, he categorically insists he is not leaving the show permanently.

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin)

Mulkerrin and co-star Rory Douglas-Speed (Joel Dexter) are engaged in real life and expecting their first child this autumn, meaning we’ll be saying a temporary goodbye to sensitive Cleo McQueen. Could current boyfriend Mitchell Deveraux’s confusing attraction towards drag queen Scott Drinkwell be linked to her exit plot?

Breda McQueen (Moya Brady)

Bad dads can breathe a sigh of relief as the end is nigh for the local serial killer. Breda’s reign of terror reaches a climax when Hollyoaks Later returns in January 2020, the first post-watershed edition since 2013, which executive producer Bryan Kirkwood exclusively confirmed to RadioTimes.com would be the final chapter for the nasty nanny. Brady joined in summer 2018, with the revelation her kooky alter ego was behind a spate of slayings coming in November that year – she’s currently holding Tony Hutchinson hostage in her pig farm lair, but will she claim another victim before her epic exit?

Jonny Baxter (Ray Quinn)

X Factor and Dancing On Ice star Quinn has been a revelation as sinister far right extremist Jonny, but with the much-discussed radicalisation of Ste Hay storyline coming to an end this autumn the character will be leaving the show once the plot reaches its climax.

RETURNING

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas)

You can’t keep a good bad boy down, and after leaving the regular cast in October 2017, Foxy is confirmed as making a full-time return later this year following surprise cameos in May 2018 and July 2019.

Lomas joined Hollyoaks in 2006 and has notched up three stints in total, his most reappearance single-scene turn was the shock twist confirming the twins Sienna Blake tried to kidnap were hers and Warren’s after all – he’s still on the run with Sophie and Sebastian, so what brings him back to his old neighbourhood permanently?

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton)

Last seen in 2017 when his romance with James Nightingale broke down, JP reunited off-screen with first love Craig Dean – but it looks like the boys won’t be getting their sunset ending as Mr McQueen rejoins his chaotic clan and returns to teaching at Hollyoaks High later in 2019. Will he reignite the old spark with James, or ex-husband Ste Hay?

JOINING

Secret daughter of Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann)

Tony Hutchinson’s long-lost dad is establishing himself as the soap’s new villain, getting his feet under the table while his son is tortured by Breda at the pig farm. In 2020 the extended Hutchinson clan will expand even further with the arrival of Edward’s daughter, Tony’s half-sister, is introduced. The role is as yet upcast, but has been described as a troublemaker who will ruffle feathers in the village.

