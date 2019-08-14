Hollyoaks: who is leaving, joining and returning to the cast?

Here’s your guide to the returns, new faces and big goodbyes playing out in Hollyoaks over the coming months. Check back for regular updates as we keep you in the loop about who’s in and out of the village…

LEAVING

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson)

Fan favourite Ste is currently embroiled in the controversial far right storyline that has seen the vulnerable character groomed and exploited by a dangerous extremist group, but as the plot peaks this autumn Richardson will take a short break from Hollyoaks duties to star in the stage version of Kay Mellor’s classic TV drama Band of Gold, which tours the UK from November 2019 to March 2020.

The star will juggle both jobs and while he may be absent from screens temporarily, he categorically insists he is not leaving the show permanently.

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin)

Mulkerrin and co-star Rory Douglas-Speed (Joel Dexter) are engaged in real life and expecting their first child this autumn, meaning we’ll be saying a temporary goodbye to sensitive Cleo McQueen. Could current boyfriend Mitchell Deveraux’s confusing attraction towards drag queen Scott Drinkwell be linked to her exit plot?

RETURNING

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas)

You can’t keep a good bad boy down, and after leaving the regular cast in October 2017, Foxy is confirmed as making a full-time return later this year following surprise cameos in May 2018 and July 2019.

Lomas joined Hollyoaks in 2006 and has notched up three stints in total, his most reappearance single-scene turn was the shock twist confirming the twins Sienna Blake tried to kidnap were hers and Warren’s after all – he’s still on the run with Sophie and Sebastian, so what brings him back to his old neighbourhood permanently?

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton)

Last seen in 2017 when his romance with James Nightingale broke down, JP reunited off-screen with first love Craig Dean – but it looks like the boys won’t be getting their sunset ending as Mr McQueen rejoins his chaotic clan and returns to teaching at Hollyoaks High later in 2019. Will he reignite the old spark with James, or ex-husband Ste Hay?

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy)

Hollyoaks legend Luke is back in the next few weeks when he’s released from prison, where he’s been serving time for assault. Off-screen, the jail time was to accommodate Lucy’s prior engagement to appearing in the touring production of stage hit The Full Monty, but he’s now back on set reprising his role – and while fans might expect Luke to pursue estranged wife Mandy Morgan, he’s actually set to embark on a lusty fling with her stepsister Cindy Cunningham!

Finn O’Connor (Keith Rice)

Can rapist Finn be reformed and rehabilitated? That’s the question on the community’s lips when the angry teen who assaulted John Paul McQueen is released later this summer, with Rice rejoining the cast after a number of scattered cameos since his 2014 exit.

Fans saw protective Finn take on his sister Sinead’s attacker Laurie Shelby recently when they found themselves in the same prison transport van, but does this mean he’s learnt his lesson? Finn and John Paul’s original storyline was widely praised for raising awareness of male rape.

JOINING

Woody (Jake Quickenden)

Dancing on Ice’s dashing 2018 winner plays a guest role this October as part of Hollyoaks’ annual stunt storyline. He’ll play Woody, and will share scenes with fellow celebrity skater Stephanie Waring (aka Cindy Cunningham). “It’s a privilege to be asked to have a role on this amazing show,” he says. “Steph made it really easy to fit in, everyone’s so sound.”

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.