Emmerdale cast launches The Woolpack Sessions

The new project sees cast members perform live music sessions straight from their living rooms, recording their own favourite songs

Woolpack Sessions Bradley Johnson Thumbnail

Filming on Emmerdale might have stopped for now, but that hasn’t stopped the cast from keeping their creative juices flowing – as several stars of the soap have launched a new musical project.

The Woolpack Sessions will see cast members perform live music sessions straight from their living rooms, recording their own favourite songs.

There will be a new video every week starting from Thursday 30th April, with each video being posted straight to the Emmerdale YouTube channel.

Richard Ellis, the soap’s digital producer, said of the project, “With filming stopped we thought it would be fun to harness the creativity of our cast under lock down.

“It’s been tricky getting the tech side of things sorted out but the cast involved are all really talented and we hope you will be impressed.”

The first star to take to the mic is Bradley Johnson, who plays Vinny on the soap and has chosen to perform a rendition of Whitney Houston classic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

He said, “When I was asked to perform for The Woolpack Sessions I was delighted. It’s a perfect opportunity to put a smile on peoples faces in such a strange time.

“Everyone loves a good sing song and I will find any excuse to get the piano out. Hopefully people will like it and it will entertain them. I hope everyone is staying well and staying safe.”

Several other stars have already been lined up for future Woolpack Sessions, including Isobel Steele, who plays Liv, and Olivia Bromley, who plays Dawn.

All about Emmerdale

Woolpack Sessions Bradley Johnson Thumbnail
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
