Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. EastEnders
  5. Billy’s fury as he learns what happened to Honey in EastEnders

Billy’s fury as he learns what happened to Honey in EastEnders

Paul may live to regret his wicked actions...

eastenders billy

Things are never easy for poor Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) in EastEnders and, having only recently returned to Walford, she is already facing a harrowing ordeal when she is sexually assaulted after having her drink spiked.

Advertisement

She shows her courage when she reports evil Paul to the police and next week, but when she checks in for an update on the case, she is unaware Billy (Perry Fenwick) has seen the exchange and he soon learns the truth about what happened from Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick).

Honey has to admit what happened to Billy and while she tells them that Paul has been arrested after the police found the sick video on his phone that he recorded, the news that he has been released on bail sees Billy seething with rage.

For Billy, this is reminiscent of what happened to Little Mo back in 2004 when she was raped in The Queen Vic and he quickly disappears when he hears Paul has been released. Honey and Jay are concerned about what he may do and it turns out they were right to be worried.

honey eastenders

When Jay finds Billy, he is armed with a brick and ready to take his anger out on Paul. But will Jay be able to stop Billy from getting himself into serious trouble with the police?

Elsewhere in Walford, look for changes on the way as two long-time cast members are set to say goodbye – one of them for good. Adam Woodyatt is taking an extended break from his role as Ian Beale, suggesting that his secret involvement in Denny’s death during the Thames boat disaster is about to come out.

While his frenemy, Max Branning, is also off with Jake Wood leaving the role behind permanently. He’s rumoured to be one of the campmates in this year’s Wales-based I’m a Celebrity – our fingers are crossed that the rumour is true.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about EastEnders

eastenders billy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
VASO premium glass straws

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get four VASO premium glass straws for just £9.99!

These straws are reusable, sustainable and recyclable, and deliver a pure taste

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

EastEnders Sharon Watts

Sharon finally learns the truth about Dennis as EastEnders returns – is the pub dream with Ian over?

EastEnders - October - December - 2019 - 6003

BBC investigating huge EastEnders online leak

eastenders mick carter

Johnathon Hughes Mick Carter’s EastEnders future in question now he’s out of the Queen Vic

EastEnders Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) special episode set in the Queen Vic

Ruby and Suki team up to take down the Slaters in EastEnders