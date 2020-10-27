Billy’s fury as he learns what happened to Honey in EastEnders

Things are never easy for poor Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) in EastEnders and, having only recently returned to Walford, she is already facing a harrowing ordeal when she is sexually assaulted after having her drink spiked.

She shows her courage when she reports evil Paul to the police and next week, but when she checks in for an update on the case, she is unaware Billy (Perry Fenwick) has seen the exchange and he soon learns the truth about what happened from Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick).

Honey has to admit what happened to Billy and while she tells them that Paul has been arrested after the police found the sick video on his phone that he recorded, the news that he has been released on bail sees Billy seething with rage.

For Billy, this is reminiscent of what happened to Little Mo back in 2004 when she was raped in The Queen Vic and he quickly disappears when he hears Paul has been released. Honey and Jay are concerned about what he may do and it turns out they were right to be worried.

When Jay finds Billy, he is armed with a brick and ready to take his anger out on Paul. But will Jay be able to stop Billy from getting himself into serious trouble with the police?

Elsewhere in Walford, look for changes on the way as two long-time cast members are set to say goodbye – one of them for good. Adam Woodyatt is taking an extended break from his role as Ian Beale, suggesting that his secret involvement in Denny’s death during the Thames boat disaster is about to come out.

While his frenemy, Max Branning, is also off with Jake Wood leaving the role behind permanently. He’s rumoured to be one of the campmates in this year’s Wales-based I’m a Celebrity – our fingers are crossed that the rumour is true.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.