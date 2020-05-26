Ian Beale left crushed by Sharon’s surprising reveal in EastEnders

Fans of EastEnders saw Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) return to the Square yesterday after leaving in the wake of her son’s death.

Whilst Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) was delighted to see her, it became clear that Sharon still had to ways to go with dealing with her grief.

Tonight saw Sharon spend time with baby Kayden, eventually taking him upstairs and falling asleep while lying next to him.

Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) let her know that it was not too late to change her mind about giving him up, but Sharon quickly left, finding the whole situation too uncomfortable.

She ended up at Ian Beale’s (Adam Woodyat) who’s hopes for something more than friendship with Sharon, despite his secret involvement in Dennis’s death, were dealt a blow tonight when Sharon said the last thing he wanted to hear.

Looking for comfort after her time with Kayden, Sharon told a shocked Ian that she is back together with Phil and they are buying The Vic, and when Ian still held out hope as the two kept talking, she soon said she cared for him “like a brother” which brought Ian crashing back down to reality. But with Ian still keeping his dark secret about Dennis, the two old friends getting together would likely end terribly.

The episode ended with Sharon and Phil discussing the future, but is Sharon as sure of that future as Phil is?

Elsewhere tonight, Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) and Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) came to blows over the food van attack and he revealed that he had not sorted out the insurance renewal.

Meanwhile, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) went all out in her attempts to convince Phil to allow Stacey to return home- attempting, and failing, to seduce the Walford hardman after Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) mentioned he only cares about sex.

Then there was Max Branning (Jake Wood) who found his cheeky dream come crashing down when Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) arrived with a man, rather than the girl he was expecting.

Revealing the whole thing to be a joke, Max didn’t see the funny side. Tonight also made preparations for Monday’s special EastEnders episode as Ben continued to struggle with his hearing loss as the big job approaches.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.