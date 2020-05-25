Later though, a customer at the food truck assumed he sold drugs and Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) did not respond well. Launching into a tirade against the man, Keegan had to interject and he eventually left, albeit with a grudge.

He returned later with friends and they proceeded to vandalise the truck, covering it in graffiti as payback for the way Tiffany spoke to him.

Keegan was forced to watch as they all gleefully smashed windows and destroyed it whilst onlookers watched in horror.

Worse is to come when tomorrow's episode reveals that Keegan is going to face further problems due to an insurance issue.

How Keegan's van looks now...

Elsewhere, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) made a surprise return to the square and it was clear she was still not coping well after all that had happened.

Later, whilst helping Linda Carter (Kelly Bright) pack, she was shaken to find some of Dennis's belongings. She later broke down in tears and revealed to Linda that she thinks she made a mistake giving him up.

Meanwhile, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) continued to cause concern, with Mo Harris (Laila Morse) being stunned to realise she is acting as if Daniel is still alive.

Also, Phil (Steve McFadden) and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) continued to prep for their big job, due to take place in a special EastEnders episode next week. Viewers tonight saw his hearing get worse which could put the job in jeopardy.

