EastEnders heartbreak as Ben cheats on Callum

It was one step forward, two steps back for Ballum in EastEnders when the boys’ latest attempt at a proper date ended with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) appearing to cruelly reject Callum Highway (Tony Clay) by kissing another man right in front of him – but only to protect Halfway from the inevitable hurt he thinks he’ll cause him.

Just as it looked like it was finally happening for the fellas after they arranged a night out, only some sneaky meddling from Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) in which he warned Ben not to hurt his vulnerable little brother resulted in Phil’s feckless offspring turning their cosy evening out into a group night on the town as he also invited Jay Brown and Lola Pearce.

Once a the club, Ben’s behaviour turned and he seemed suddenly uninterested as Callum tried to get to know him a bit better, even refusing to get up on the dance floor, and it was left to Jay to have a word with his bruv and tell him to stop being so aloof and delivering mixed messages.

Knocking back the booze, player Ben made a very public display of snogging a flirty random in everybody’s eyeline, sending sensitive Callum off home utterly heartbroken.

Despite putting on the cocky ‘free agent’ act to angry Jay and Lola that the sweet-natured undertaker is not enough of a challenge for him, back at the Prince Albert an upset Ben rejected the guy from the bar as it emerged self-loathing Mr Mitchell had taken Stuart’s warning to heart and deliberately staged the kiss – if Callum isn’t interested in Ben any more it will protect him getting hurt in the long run…

The story continues on Tuesday 1st October when Callum learns Stuart is to blame for Ben’s off behaviour at the club, but the situation is made even more complicated by the unexpected return of Jonno Highway, Callum’s homophobic father.

How will he react if he finds out the reason his son was jilted at the alter by Whitney Dean after revealing he’s gay, and is on the verge of a relationship with the man who punched his lights out last time he was in Walford?

