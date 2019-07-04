Jonno didn't exactly make a good first impression on the locals on Monday 1st July when he angered alpha male father and son Ben and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) with homophobic comments about the upcoming Walford Pride event. Phil soon put him in his place, but in Thursday's episode there's more aggro in store when Callum goes for a drink with his dad and they cross paths with Ben again.

Of course, Jonno has no idea his son is in the closet and has slept with Ben, and Callum's conquest can't resist another dig at the Highway patriarch leading to a fight breaking out between the men in the gents' loos. Is this the moment Ben tells Jonno the truth about his offspring's sexuality?

The images just released show Ben getting the upper hand over nasty Jonno which leaves him seething, and he flees the Vic shortly after the encounter.

More like this

Later, during a heart-to-heart about abusive Jonno, Ben shares a tender, supportive moment with Callum and gives him a kiss on the cheek - not realising it's been witnessed by Stuart…

As Stuart prepares to confront his brother on Friday 5th July the Ballum affair threatens to be exposed, but what of Jonno after his altercation with volatile Ben?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.