Jonno makes a surprise visit to Walford and at first gets a warm welcome from his sons. He also makes a good impression on future daughter-in-law Whit, but the family's troubled past is raked up and as we glimpsed in EastEnders' summer trailer, the Highway men are soon at odds with each other…

As tough guy Jonno makes his presence felt in Albert Square, will Callum and Stuart wish the patriarch had stayed away?

Richard Graham, who is playing Jonno, has starred in a number of hit movies including Titanic, Gangs of New York, Vera Drake and In the Name of the Father. Soap fans will recognise him from his stint on Hollyoaks back in 2011 as Billy Alexander, long-lost father of Mercedes, Jacqui and Theresa McQueen.

During his impressive career he's also had roles in Doctors, Midsomer Murders and New Tricks among many other popular series.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards 2019, Ricky Champ teased what was in store for the bolstered Highway clan: “Richard comes in and it’s an explosive little storyline. It illuminates a lot about Stuart and his brother Callum’s upbringing. It was rough!”

