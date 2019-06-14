In fact, there's so much action glimpsed in the fast-paced clip we've picked out the most eyebrow-raising moments for full analysis and speculation – watch the trailer above before we dive right in…

Ben and Callum are ON

That lusty late-night hook-up in the park wasn’t a one-off as we see Ben give Highway a tender kiss on the cheek in broad daylight – but Callum is still in the closet as a row between the boys suggests he’s still intent on marrying Whitney. Talking of which…

Callum and Whitney’s wedding is happening

Oblivious bride-to-be Whit beams with joy at little sister Tiff trying on bridesmaid’s dress, unaware her fella is conducting a clandestine affair with another man. We predict a big fat Walford wedding with a possible jilting, and Bianca Jackson’s return timed to coincide with the nuptials.

Ben is attacked

The #Ballum twist becomes a plot machine over the summer as another scene shows Ben being duffed up by a bunch of nasty blokes. Will Mr Mitchell become the victim of a homophobic beating just like tragic dead partner Paul Coker?

Walford Pride looks HILARIOUS

After under representing the LGBTQI community for too long EastEnders unfurls the rainbow flag this summer with the opening of gay bar the Prince Albert and Walford’s first Pride festival which promises to be a joyous riot of fun, colour and inclusivity. Even Ted Murray and Big Mo are getting involved.

Keanu is in BIG danger

The muscly mechanic is at the centre of the action over the summer months, in fact he could’ve had a trailer all to himself. He’s clearly in trouble as we see him running from the police, dashing over rooftops and blindfolded and tied to a chair (very Bird Box) in what looks like an empty warehouse shouting Phil’s name – but is he calling for help or forgiveness?

Is Louise's baby ok?

Lou and Keanu are back on as she admits she’s still carrying his baby, but as the couple hold hands at her scan they look worried. Is everything okay with the kid?

Phil is in for a shock

Mr Mitchell suspiciously looks at his laptop with Sharon nervously hovering behind him. Another scene shows him toasting “family, old… and new!” so we assume Sharon’s told him she’s pregnant, but has he rumbled her fling with Keanu and possibility he’s got his wife AND daughter up the duff?

Sharon v Karen – the rematch

These two matriarchs have clashed before but there’s another showdown on the way. Karen rages at her son’s cougar lover screaming “What have you done?!” as Shaz breaks down in tears. Yes, Sharon, what HAVE you done?

Stuart wants his dad dead

Hollywood star Richard Graham, who has appeared in the likes of Titanic and Gangs of New York, debuts as Jonno, evil estranged dad of the Highway brothers who are none too pleased to see him. In fact, Stuart threatens to kill his poisonous parent, with Jonno hissing to his son: “You haven’t got the nerve…” Hasn’t he?

Rainie and baby Abi are homeless

Rainie’s relationship with Max has all but broken down and we see the troubled ex-addict huddled on a stairwell with little niece Abi (it's all very Cathy Come Home), while back on the Square Max and Ian worry about the little girl – but no one seems bothered about poor old Rainie. Has she run away with the kid she fought so desperately to raise?

Jack’s going to prison

A fleet of police cars descend on the Square to take Jack away who is facing an assault charge as someone warns him: “prison is no place for an ex-copper,” while an emotional Tiff watches her uncle get apprehended. Has Jack sought revenge on his niece’s rapists? Or has some other secret crime from the past caught up with him?

Bobby’s back and Max isn’t happy

Clay Milner Russell appears as the recast Bobby Beale, having served his time for murdering big sister Lucy Beale. But Max was the one who took the blame for the murder as the Beales and Mitchells conspired to frame him before Bobby finally confessed. Max chases him through the Square and bears down on the cowering teen him at No.45 – he’s got revenge in mind…

Linda’s had bad news

L gets a comforting hug from somebody while troubled Mick looks on. Is this connected to the fact the couple about to get a doctor’s diagnosis on son Ollie’s worrying behaviour? Is Ollie ill?

Keegan is drawn back into gang warfare

An innocent smooch between Keegan and Tiff is interrupted by a gang of unruly youths who aggressively shove the Baker boy – urban gangs have cast a shadow over Walford’s teens this past year with Shakil’s tragic knife attack and Tiff groomed into county lines drug trafficking, could angry Keegan be clashing with the wrong crowd again?

Adrian Edmondson gets a drink in the face from Jean

It’s the first look at comedy legend Ade as Daniel, a new love interest for Jean Slater, but the romance doesn’t get off to the best start as the pair are seen clashing in hospital as Jean continues her cancer treatment and she chucks a drink in his face.

Honey busts Adam and Habiba?

Viewers are screaming at their screens for gullible Honey to wake up and smell the infidelity, and it looks like she’s finally realised her dentist lover is a wrong-un as she asks him outright if he’s having an affair with the smitten Ahmed sister. But will manipulative Adam talk his way out of it?

Tug of love for Robbie

Robbie’s ex Nita Mistry is back on screen soon and the trailer suggests a tug of love between the estranged couple over access to their son Sami, currently visiting Walford with his dad. Why does Nita hotfoot it from India back to London? Does Robbie refuse to let him go?

Ruby’s furious with Jay

These two have been on and off for months but there’s a distinct lack of summer loving between the pair as Ms Allen publicly pours a pint into Jay’s lap in front of Queen Vic packed with punters. What’s he done now to rile her up?

Shirley and Phil reunited

Shirley is currently doing her terrible job of masking her jealousy as Tina embarks on a new career. But might she be in for a job change herself? Phil is seen saying, “Welcome aboard” before the two of them shake hands. So could they be about to run the club together, just like old times? And where would this partnership leave Mel? Speaking of whom…

Mel has gone AWOL

There’s no sign of Tamzin Outhwaite at all in the summer promo, so speculation will inevitably be mounting that Mel will be exiting the Square. Screen son Charlie Winter has been confirmed for a brief return, so might Hunter’s temporary comeback pave the way for Mel’s departure?

Happy birthday, Bailey!

After her traumatic recent storyline that saw her mum Dinah die, it looks as though happier times lie ahead for Bailey Baker. And it’s great to see that EastEnders will capitalising on Keah-Leah Fernandes’s win at last Saturday’s British Soap Awards.

Has Stacey run away?

Martin and Kush are legging it through the Square but it’s not exactly clear who they’re chasing. Could it be Stacey, who we know is set to exit thanks to a pregnant Lacey Turner’s maternity leave? And might she have snatched Arthur as her and Kush’s custody fight gets increasingly fraught?

