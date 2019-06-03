"Richard comes in and it's an explosive little storyline," he enthused. "It illuminates a lot about Stuart and his brother Callum's upbringing. It was rough!"

He also spoke of Stuart's path to redemption after rescuing teenager Bex Fowler from the streets in recent episodes, earning him the begrudging respect of the community that previously shunned him for his past crimes.

"Stuart is truly repentant for what he did and very sorry, and now he's made a few fans in the Square. He was ill when he did those bad things, and when someone is desperate they act desperately. It is a work in progress, but we will see a backstory in the coming week of why he is like he is.

Graham has made appearances in acclaimed movies including Titanic and Gangs of New York. His EastEnders role is expected to last a few episodes and airs later this summer.

