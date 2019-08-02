Patrick returns to EastEnders with new wife Sheree but it’s not the first time we’ve seen her

EastEnders welcomed back Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) on Friday and the Walford veteran brought a surprise souvenir from his holiday – a new wife, Sheree!

Making her first appearance in the role of the third Mrs Trueman (Patrick’s lived quite a life) is actress Suzette Llewellyn, but it’s not her first time on the BBC continuing drama.

Back in 2016, she played a court clerk presiding over the case of Max Branning (Jake Wood) when he was framed for the murder of Lucy Beale.

Where have I seen Patrick’s wife before?

Llewellyn has had a very distinguished career which has involved roles in four other soaps, making her a stalwart of the genre. Recently she’s been seen as Nanette Duval, mother of Xav, in Holby City. Previously she popped up in the recurring role of neurosurgeon Dr Nina Morrison in Coronation Street who has provided medical assistance to the likes of Nick Tilsley, as Lisa Loveday’s childhood kidnapper Margaret Smith in Hollyoaks, and earlier in 2019 as Estelle Vere on daytime drama Doctors.

Llewellyn has also notched up credits including Scott and Bailey, Casualty, Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, Casualty and The Bill.

Sheree is set to ruffle feathers for the Fox-Trueman clan as she settles herself into Albert Square over the summer. An insider teased: “She makes an immediate impression and although full of confidence and the life and soul of the party, viewers shouldn’t be fooled by her sunny exterior. Underneath is a feisty, opinionated woman who can go toe to toe with the best of them.”

As Sheree gets her feet under the table we can expect some clashes with Fox sisters Denise and Kim – as and when she comes back from being a Scottish tour guide that is…

What happened to Patrick’s first two wives?

Audrey Trueman (Corinne Skinner-Carter) was the mother of Patrick’s son Anthony (Nicholas Bailey) and stepson Paul (Gary Beadle), and spent a year in Walford running the B&B until she died of a brain haemorrhage in 2001. Patrick made his first on-screen appearance at her funeral and reconnected with his boys.

In 2003 Patrick returned from holiday with a lady on his arm (sound familiar?) and married her a year later: Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) stuck around until 2008 when she got a dream job offer from Minute Mart HQ in Birmingham and left alone when her other half refused to leave the Square. Divorce papers were filed in 2009. Viewers caught up with the character when she briefly returned in 2017, still very high up in the corner shop chain and embroiled in employee Denise Fox’s disciplinary procedure.

