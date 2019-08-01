But fans of #Ballum needn't fret, as Bowden told RadioTimes.com the forbidden lovers will be back in each other's orbit soon.

"Ben and Callum are still bubbling beneath the surface," he teased. "We've got a wedding coming up so they'll be at loggerheads again - the show is definitely revisiting this. It's going to be a very difficult time for all three characters involved - Ben, Callum and Whitney."

Closeted Callum proposed to Whit as a knee-jerk reaction to sleeping with Ben and trying as he struggles with his secret sexuality, and the big day is set for Saturday 31st August (meaning it will most likely be on screen around Friday 30th August as EastEnders doesn't air at the weekends).

Whit's gobby stepmum Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) will most likely be in attendance, making her first appearance since 2014. Bowden remained tight-lipped on the actual details of whether the wedding would go ahead or if Whitney is set to discover her boyfriend's betrayal, but implied the nuptials would provide the backdrop to the next chapter of the tortured love story.

"I'm often asked if Ben feels guilty about Whitney, but we'll have to see how that all pans out and develops. All I'll say is: stay tuned because whatever happens, somebody is going to get hurt…"

