Sally and Tim split for good thanks to Geoff’s meddling in Coronation Street?

As if his cruel treatment of wife Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) and suspected killing of ex Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) wasn’t reason enough to hate Coronation Street‘s Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew), the villain is also about to wreck one of soap’s most beloved marriages.

Conflicted Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) has made it clear to wife Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) he is taking his dad’s side as suspicion grows over Elaine’s disappearance, and Yasmeen’s trial for attempted murder remains on ice.

Elaine’s claim she is Tim’s biological mother, driven away by abusive Geoff when their son was a baby, has divided the Metcalfes. Sally reckons she’s telling the truth, and that Geoff lied to Tim his whole life that his second spouse, the late Tessa, was his mum.

Tim refuses to believe it, and next week Geoff manipulates the tension between him and Sal to drive them apart permanently.

Sally offers to give Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) the cash to buy Geoff out of restaurant Speed Daal, the family business they ran with her incarcerated grandmother Yasmeen, who lashed out at her horrid hubby after months of abuse took their toll.

When Geoff learns Sally has used the money he gave her and Tim for their second wedding to help Alya he is fuming, forgetting the fact it was cash conned out of Yasmeen when he sneakily took control of her finances as part of his chilling coercive control of every aspect of her life.

Seizing the chance to turn Tim against his missus even more, Geoff twists the knife when Sal tries to apologise to her other half for not consulting him first, placating him with the assurance they can still afford their lavish big day.

Tim is at the end of his tether as he’s caught between his wife and his dad yet again, but Geoff’s gift for psychological string-pulling may mean it’s the last straw for the couple – meaning Mr Metcalfe senior keeps his most important ally in his corner.

Is this really the end for the popular cobbles couple? Can anyone make Tim realise that Sal was right to be Team Yasmeen, along with Alya, all along? And will the clueless cabbie ever find out Elaine was telling the truth and Geoff has been dishonest with his offspring since he just a year old?

The campaign to save Sally and Tim, who have become a latter-day Jack and Annie Walker, starts here!

