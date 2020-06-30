Accessibility Links

Coronation Street's Gary Windass' murder secret to be exposed?

The walls are closing in on the Weatherfield killer.

Coronation Street Gary Windass

Viewers of Coronation Street have known Gary Windass (Mikey North) is a killer for some time following the death of Rick Neelan, and the question we have all been asking is whether he will face his comeuppance, despite Rick’s death being in self-defence.

Well, we could be seeing that sooner than we thought.

While we know that Rick is dead, Laura Neelan (Kel Allen) has no idea and as far as she and the rest of Weatherfield are aware, he is on the run as a wanted man and only Gary is in touch with him. That lie looks set to play a part in Gary’s downfall as Laura grows frustrated and issues an ultimatum to Gary that he will struggle to get out of.

Thinking that the money for daughter Kelly’s (Millie Gibson) school fees are being paid by Rick, unaware that is actually Gary, she vents her frustrations at how slowly the money is coming in. Using Gary’s false position against him, she tells him that unless she sees the money in 24-hours, she will go straight to the police and tell them that Gary is breaking the law by talking to a fugitive.

With Gary now facing a race against time to get the cash to stop his woodland burial being discovered, will he be able to keep Laura quiet and if so, how will he stop the same problem from arising again?

coronation street gary windass claire

It is not just Laura that Gary has to worry about either. Both Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) and Imran Habeeb (Charlie De Melo) are suspicious of him after noticing the interest he has in Kelly. Questions are now being asked by them both about Rick’s disappearance and with Laura now causing trouble, it seems that the walls are closing in on Gary and it is only a matter of time before he is caught out.

Corrie boss Iain MacLeod previously hinted that Gary and Maria’s summer wedding will be “explosive”, which seems to indicate that word will start to get out about what really happened to Rick around that time. How people find out and who discovers it remains to be seen.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

