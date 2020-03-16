Who plays Evelyn’s old flame in Coronation Street? Where have you seen actor Paul Copley before?

Weatherfield battle-axe Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) was unusually lost for words when she bumped into an old flame on Monday 16th March. While the plucky pensioner was alarmed to see Arthur Medwin, soap fans may well recognise the actor playing him from a previous stint on Coronation Street in a different role, and a more recent appearance in a rival soap.

Actor Paul Copley appeared in Emmerdale in 2018 as Obadiah Dingle, estranged father of Charity Dingle who the lairy landlady visited as she revisited her painful past as a teenage sex worker.

Charity had been thrown out by her despicable dad and ended up on the streets where she was groomed and abused by corrupt cop Mark Bails, resulting in her falling pregnant with son Ryan Stocks who she abandoned at birth.

Going further back in the archives, Copley appeared on the cobbles in 2007 playing Ivor Priestley, a fellow ex-husband of Norris Cole’s former wife Angela. He played the guest role over a few months.

It’s not just soap land Copley has history with – the veteran performer has a long list of successful TV credits to his name including hit shows Downton Abbey, Last Tango in Halifax, Call the Midwife, Inside No.9, Hornblower and Queer as Folk.

Viewers will see Arthur is keen to reconnect with Evelyn as the week unfolds, much to the amusement of her family. The pair reminisce about old times and discuss how they could have ended up married if things had been different.

When she’s asked on a date by her ex, Evelyn is uncharacteristically excited about the chance for some romance and get Claudia Colby to give her a glamorous makeover – but the no-nonsense shop worker is not impressed at the stylist’s OTT efforts and has a wobble about meeting up with Arthur.

Will the couple have get a second chance at happiness? And what stopped them settling down in the first place all those years ago?

