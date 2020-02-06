Lorraine Kelly points out huge Coronation Street error to Sue Nicholls

Lorraine Kelly pointed out a slight issue regarding the Platt family home in Coronation Street on her ITV daytime show today.

The host was speaking to actress Sue Nicholls, who plays Audrey Roberts on the long-running soap, when she questioned how there is enough room for all the house’s residents.

She asked Nicholls, “There are so many people, where do they go?” to which Roberts jokingly replied, “Maybe in the loft!”

Kelly is a self-confessed Coronation Street super-fan and has been involved with many spin-off projects associated with the soap – even making a brief appearance as herself in May 2019.

Roberts was appearing on her show to celebrate the soap’s 10,000th episode, which will air on Friday 7th February – with the story set to focus on Rita (Barbara Knox) as several of Weatherfield’s finest travel to Blackpool to scatter the ashes of her late husband Dennis.

And Roberts promised that the episode will see Audrey and Rita have a bit of a “spat”.

Nicholls has worked on the soap for over 40 years since first appearing in 1979, but she said she was shocked to hear that Corrie was reaching the 10,000 episode milestone.

She said, “I had to be told, I was like ‘Oh my god’.”

Coronation Street’s 10,000th episode airs on Friday 7th February at 7.30pm on ITV.

