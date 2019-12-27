Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh was a Brosette, now she’s playing Luke Goss’s wife

Departing Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh has barely had time to catch her breath since shooting her final scenes as Michelle Connor, and is already working on a film with an all-star cast including one of her childhood crushes – Bros drummer Luke Goss.

Marsh plays the wife of Goss’s character in The Loss Adjuster, an independent British film currently shooting that’s planned for a 2020 release. Sharing screen time with the 1980s pop icon was something of a dream come true, and left one particular former Corrie colleague jealous…

“Samia Longchambon is furious!” Marsh laughed as she spoke to RadioTimes.com. “When I got the part we were both talking bout being Brosettes and wearing Grolsch bottle tops on our shoes. Luke said he wanted to meet me and look into my eyes before we started filming, I thought ‘I wanted to do that when I was 15!’

“The film is a black comedy, but with a really sad and truthful story going on as well. It’s a really good script. Luke is the lead, I play his wife, Joan Collins is in it but I don’t get to work with her which is a shame. We also have Martin Kemp, and I did a scene with Cathy Tyson the other day which was just fantastic!”

Also among the cast is fellow ex-soap star Lorna Fitzgerald, who’s character Abi Branning was killed off in 2017. “We’ll be taking the film to the Cannes festival in the spring for a Christmas 2020 release date.”

Post-Weatherfield, Marsh has also been treading the boards in the stage production of much-loved Christmas movie Elf throughout December, co-starring her very own daughter Polly. “It was great fun, and we only did weekend shows which was a dream.

“Obviously I got to spend more time with Polly over the whole month which was brilliant. She played the child who sits on Santa’s knee and says: ‘You’re not the real Santa, you smell like beef and cheese!’

It was a huge arena production, with aerial acrobats, snow and a Christmas tree that ran around the aisles. It was massive!”

Marsh’s final scenes as Michelle Connor air on Friday 27th December, but the door is left open and the star describes her exit as a break. “This is definitely not the end of Michelle, the producer and I didn’t see this as me saying goodbye. I just wanted to go off and try other stuff for a while.”

