What’s happening on Holby City tonight?

Holby City has been running weekly since 1999, but Casualty’s sister show shows no signs of slowing down. One of the most popular continuing dramas on British television, the soap is set in the fictional Holby hospital, where all sorts of drama goes down.

Here’s what you can expect of the latest episode…

What’s happening on Holby City this week?

On the 75th Holocaust Memorial day, Sacha keeps bedside vigil when his great aunt Maria is admitted to hospital looking extremely unwell. Maria is a concentration camp survivor and her affecting story will leave Sacha devastated.

Cameron has a crisis when dealing with a stabbing victim and her nervous boyfriend, whom he suspects is responsible for the attack. But things take a turn for the worse when Cam realises the man is hiding injuries of his own – all while stuck in a lift.

When her mother receives threatening phone calls after failing to pay her debts, Nicky is forced to step in.

What time is Holby on tonight?

Holby City Series 22 – Episode 4 is on BBC One at 8pm on Tuesday 28th January 2020.

Who’s in the cast?

