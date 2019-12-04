Corrie Christmas episode to feature armed siege at Winter Wonderland

It’s never a quiet Christmas when it comes to the world of soaps, and it looks like that tradition isn’t about to end this year – at least as far as Coronation Street is concerned.

ITV has released the festive storyline, claiming that it will be a Christmas that the famous street’s residents “will never forget” as dreams turn into nightmares.

According to the channel the plot will see a Winter Wonderland attraction become the target of an armed siege as several characters find their safety endangered.

The episode will see Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) attempt to give his family and neighbours an exciting experience complete with stalls and rides, after a festive fairground pop-up is met with a muted response.

But things go awry when a Christmas scrap between Derek Milligan (Craig Els) and Gary Windass (Mikey North) leads to a climactic gun fight atop a Helter Skelter – with apparently fatal consequences.

Meanwhile Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) is determined to ensure her new husband David (Jack P. Shepherd) enjoys a special birthday, arranging a treasure hunt with herself as the prize.

Meanwhile Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) is determined to ensure her new husband David (Jack P. Shepherd) enjoys a special birthday, arranging a treasure hunt with herself as the prize.

However, with the clues leading David and the rest of the Platts to Winter Wonderland they too become embroiled in the drama.

In further storylines, the factory workforce’s celebrations are cut short when Sarah and Nick discover the identity of their new landlord, and Rita finds herself home alone – with a freak accident leaving her in danger.

