Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Corrie Christmas episode to feature armed siege at Winter Wonderland

Corrie Christmas episode to feature armed siege at Winter Wonderland

Things go awry when a Christmas scrap between Derek Milligan and Gary Windass leads to a climactic gun fight atop a Helter Skelter

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No Use Before Thursday 10th December 2019 Coronation Street - Week 52 Christmas Day celebrations take a sinister turn when the Winter Wonderland attraction becomes the scene of a dramatic armed siege - will everyone escape with their lives? Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Danielle Baguley This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

It’s never a quiet Christmas when it comes to the world of soaps, and it looks like that tradition isn’t about to end this year – at least as far as Coronation Street is concerned.

Advertisement

ITV has released the festive storyline, claiming that it will be a Christmas that the famous street’s residents “will never forget” as dreams turn into nightmares.

According to the channel the plot will see a Winter Wonderland attraction become the target of an armed siege as several characters find their safety endangered.

The episode will see Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) attempt to give his family and neighbours an exciting experience complete with stalls and rides, after a festive fairground pop-up is met with a muted response.

But things go awry when a Christmas scrap between Derek Milligan (Craig Els) and Gary Windass (Mikey North) leads to a climactic gun fight atop a Helter Skelter – with apparently fatal consequences.

Meanwhile Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) is determined to ensure her new husband David (Jack P. Shepherd) enjoys a special birthday, arranging a treasure hunt with herself as the prize.

However, with the clues leading David and the rest of the Platts to Winter Wonderland they too become embroiled in the drama.

In further storylines, the factory workforce’s celebrations are cut short when Sarah and Nick discover the identity of their new landlord, and Rita finds herself home alone – with a freak accident leaving her in danger.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No Use Before Thursday 10th December 2019 Coronation Street - Week 52 Christmas Day celebrations take a sinister turn when the Winter Wonderland attraction becomes the scene of a dramatic armed siege - will everyone escape with their lives? Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Danielle Baguley This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

the chase ITV

ITV reveals full Christmas Day schedule

coronation street christmas 2019

When is Coronation Street on over Christmas 2019? Final ITV schedule confirmed

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse

Kelvin and Oti to split for Strictly Live Tour

coronation street jade rowan

Soap Box podcast: Jade’s secret is out in Corrie and Emmerdale says bye bye Bernice