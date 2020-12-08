The Crown season 5 release date – cast, trailer, and latest news

The fourth instalment of Netflix juggernaut The Crown arrived on the streamer almost a month ago, introducing Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) as the series followed the Royals throughout the ’80s.

Advertisement

While creator Peter Morgan’s dramatisation of Prince Charles and Diana’s relationship and the inclusion of fabricated scenes has caused controversy since season four’s release, many viewers have now set their sights on season five and the brand new cast who’ll be playing some of the most recognisable figures in British history.

With the fifth season moving into the 1990s, Imelda Staunton will be leading the stellar cast as they tackle the Queen’s “annus horriblis”, the deaths of Princess Margaret and the election of Tony Blair.

Now that Netflix has confirmed that the series will continue for a sixth season and Morgan has teased that the show will be ending in the mid-Noughties, there’s a lot to be excited about in season five, including a potential cameo from the outgoing Queen Elizabeth II – Olivia Colman.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Crown season five.

When will The Crown season 5 be released?

The Crown season five will be released in 2022, according to Deadline, with filming not expected to begin until June 2021.

Meanwhile, production on the sixth and final season is expected to begin in 2022.

The two-year gap between seasons isn’t unprecedented and is not down to the coronavirus pandemic – the show took a production hiatus when the cast was last changed for season three.

The Crown season 5 cast

The Crown’s cast will be changing for the third and final time for season five, with a whole host of top acting talent taking on the royals for the drama’s 90’s period.

While casting for Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret, Prince Philip and Princess Diana has been officially confirmed by Peter Morgan, fans are eager to find out who’ll be portraying season five and six’s Camilla Parker Bowles and Princes Charles, with Variety recently reporting that Dominic West (The Affair) is in talks to play the heir to the throne.

Those rumours are yet to be verified, so in the meantime, check out our guide to who should replace Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, as well as our top picks as to who should replace Emerald Fennell as Camilla.

Imelda Staunton plays the Queen

Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter franchise, Flesh and Blood) will play Queen Elizabeth II herself, taking over from Olivia Colman and Claire Foy.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty The Queen,” The Crown’s creator Peter Morgan told Deadline. “Imelda is an astonishing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman.”

Speaking on This Morning in October 2020, Staunton said that she had already started working on the role by listening and watching archival footage of the monarch, ahead of filming in summer 2021.

During a chat with Eamonn and Ruth today, Imelda Staunton revealed how she is preparing to play the Queen in season five of The Crown ???? Stream #ThisMorning live from 10am on the ITV Hub ????https://t.co/Q7IV485mUn pic.twitter.com/3YlYfJYSES — This Morning (@thismorning) October 21, 2020

Lesley Manville plays Princess Margaret

Getty

The Crown depicts the duty-bound Queen and her flamboyant younger sister, Princess Margaret, as two sides of a coin; and for season five, the role of Margaret will be played by acclaimed actress Lesley Manville.

The Oscar-nominated Phantom Thread star (who was reportedly the producers’ first choice for the role) will be following Helena Bonham Carter and Vanessa Kirby, who both played Princess Margaret in previous seasons.

“I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret, the baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don’t want to let the side down,” Manville said.

She added: “Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy.”

The Olivier Award-winning actress recently opened up about the “pressure” of playing Princess Margaret, revealing that she was “reading all the books” and rewatching The Crown in preparation for the role.

Elizabeth DeBicki plays Princess Diana

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Also confirmed for season five is Elizabeth Debicki as The Crown’s Princess Diana, who will later reprise the role for season six, when The Crown will end. The actress, known for The Night Manager and Tenet, is following in the footsteps of Emma Corrin, who originated the role in season four.

Debicki said: “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me hooked from episode one.”

In an interview with The Mirror, she added: “It’s a dream role. She is such a remarkable human being and she really does still live in the hearts of so many people. I’m overwhelmed, I’m terrified and I’m excited. I can’t wait to start.”

Jonathan Pryce plays Prince Philip

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) will take over from Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies in the part of Prince Philip.

“I am delighted to be working with Netflix again,” he said. “The positive experience I had making The Two Popes has given me the confidence to tackle the daunting prospect of portraying Prince Philip. To be doing so with Peter Morgan and in the company of Imelda and Lesley will be a joy.”

One needs to keep oneself informed Receive royally important updated on Netflix's royal drama The Crown Thanks, you are now signed up to our The Crown newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our The Crown newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When will The Crown season 5 begin filming?

Speaking in October 2020, series lead Imelda Staunton told This Morning that The Crown season five would begin filming in July 2021.

Earlier in the year, Staunton told Entertainment Weekly that her research for the role is “ongoing” – but she anticipates filming on season five being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that so many TV productions have been on pause.

“I think everything in the world is going to get pushed on, isn’t it?” she said. “So who knows? I’ve been chipping away at it quietly.”

Deadline previously reported that filming for season five is set to begin in June 2021, and that a pause was always planned in between seasons five and six to account for the cast changeover.

After all, seasons one and two were filmed together and released in 2016 and 2017; and seasons three and four were filmed together and released in 2019 and (hopefully) 2020.

What will happen in The Crown season five?

The Crown season four carried us up until the end of Margaret Thatcher’s time in Number 10 Downing Street, in 1990. This means that season five will begin with a new decade, and a new British Prime Minister: John Major.

Major was Prime Minister from 1990 until May 1997, which would prove a neat stopping point for season five if the show’s creator, Peter Morgan, intends to cover Princess Diana’s tragic Paris car crash and death in season six (she died in August 1997).

The early 1990s proved extremely eventful for the British royal family: Princess Anne got divorced; Prince Andrew separated from Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson; and Princess Diana and Prince Charles also separated, kicking off ‘The War of the Waleses’ and shattering the public’s “fairytale” image of the couple.

Getty Images

Andrew Morton’s 1992 biography of Diana proved particularly scandalous, revealing Princess Diana’s bulimia.

Three years later, Diana gave an explosive interview to Martin Bashir on BBC One’s Panorama, in which she famously spoke about Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles: “There were three of us in the marriage.”

Advertisement

You can watch seasons 1-4 of The Crown right now on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.