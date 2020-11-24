Accessibility Links

Meet the cast of The Christmas Chronicles 2

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are returning as Santa and Mrs Claus for a sequel to the Netflix Christmas film.

Christmas Chronicles Part 2

It appears that 2020 is the year of the Netflix Christmas film sequel and hot on the heels of The Princess Switch: Switched Again comes a second instalment for another 2018 favourite: The Christmas Chronicles.

Silver screen legends – and real life couple – Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn reprise their roles as Santa and Mrs Claus respectively, and they’re joined by a talented bunch of supporting stars.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast members of The Christmas Chronicles 2.

Kurt Russell plays Santa Claus

KURT RUSSELL as SANTA CLAUS
Netflix

Who is Santa Claus? Of course, Santa Claus will need no introduction – he is the magical figure who brings presents for people on Christmas Eve.

What else has Kurt Russell been in? One of the most famous Hollywood stars of his generation, Russell has appeared in all manner of big productions, including Silkwood, Escape from New York, and Big Trouble in Little China. More recently, he’s also appeared in the Fast and Furious franchise and starred as Ego the Hidden Planet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Goldie Hawn plays Mrs Claus

GOLDIE HAWN as MRS. CLAUS (1)

Who is Mrs Claus? Santa’s wife, Mrs Claus only had a cameo in the original film, but is more prominent in the sequel.

What else has Goldie Hawn been in? Another legend of Hollywood, Hawn won the Best Actress Academy Award in 1969 for her performance in comedy film Cactus Flower and his since starred in films such as The Sugarland Express, Shampoo, Private Benjamin, Bird on a Wire, Death Becomes Her and The First Wives Club. She’s had relatively few appearances in recent years but did star alongside Amy Schumer in 2017’s Snatched.

Darby Camp plays Kate Pierce

DARBY CAMP as KATE
Netflix

Who is Kate Pierce? In the original, Kate was an enthusiastic 10-year-old girl who has faith in Santa and decides to find his sleigh on Christmas Eve. In the new film, she’s now a cynical teenager, and is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend.

What else has Darby Camp been in? As well as the original Christmas Chronicles film, Camp is probably best known as Chloe in Big Little Lies, while other credits include two episodes in both The Leftovers and Grey’s Anatomy and a recurring role on NOS4A2. Not a bad CV for a 13-year-old!

Judah Lewis plays Teddy Pierce

Judah Lewis as Teddy Pierce
Netflix

Who is Teddy Pierce? In the original, Teddy is a 16-year-old boy and Kate’s older brother, who became a rebel after the loss of his father – but went on to play an instrumental part in saving Christmas.

What else has Judah Lewis been in? Lewis has had main roles in a handful of films, including The Babysitter, its sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and Demolition. On the small screen, he appeared in six episodes of the US crime drama Game of Silence in 2016.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley plays Claire Pierce

KIMBERLY WILLIAMS PAISLEY as CLAIRE
Netflix

Who is Claire Pierce? Claire is Teddy and Kate’s widowed mother, who works as a nurse and has recently begun a new relationship with Bob.

What else has Kimberly Williams-Paisley been in? Williams-Paisley has had regular roles on the series According to Jim and Nashville, while film credits include her breakout role in Father of the Bride, as well as several made-for-TV movies, including Safe House, The Christmas Shoes, and Lucky 7.

Jazhir Bruno plays Jack

JAHZIR BRUNO as JACK
Netflix

Who is Jack? Jack is a new member of the extended Pierce clan – the son of Claire’s new boyfriend Bob, and is spending Christmas in Cancun with the family.

What else has Jazhir Bruno been in? It’s been a big year for Bruno – he’s already appeared in the recent Robert Zemeckis remake of The Witches. Previous TV appearances have included an episode of Atlanta and a recurring role on The Oath.

Julian Dennison plays Belsnickel

Julian Dennison plays The Belsnickel
Netflix

Who is Belsnickel? Belsnickel is an elf who is eager to get revenge on Santa Claus after he was banished from the North Pole and took the form of a human.

What else has Julian Dennison been in? Dennison’s had a couple of high profile roles – as Ricky Baker in Taika Waititi’s Hunt for the Wilderpeople and as Russell “Firefist” Collins in Deadpool 2. He’s also set to star in the 2021 monster movie epic Godzilla vs. Kong.

Tyrese Gibson plays Bob

TYRESE GIBSON as BOB
Netflix

Who is Bob? Bob is Claire’s new boyfriend who travels with the Pierce family for Christmas in Cancun.

What else has Tyrese Gibson been in? Originally finding success as a musician, Gibson has since turned to acting – with roles in films including Roman Pearce in the Fast & Furious films, and Robert Epps in the Transformers franchise. He’s set to star in superhero film Morbius in 2021.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two is available on Netflix from 25th November.

All about The Christmas Chronicles 2

The Christmas Chronicles
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
