In the last few years, Netflix has really embraced the concept of the cheesy Christmas movie – and no one has been in more of them than former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens.

For the third year in a row, Hudgens is the star of a brand new festive film on the platform, following The Princess Switch in 2018 and The Knight Before Christmas in 2019.

This year she’s appearing in a sequel to The Princess Switch, playing not one, not two, but three different characters – read on for everything you need to know about The Princess Switch: Switched Again.

When is The Princess Switch: Switched Again released on Netflix?

Netflix has a habit of releasing its festive films well in advance of Christmas Day, and that’s no different this time around – with the film available to stream from Thursday 19th November.

What is The Princess Switch: Switched Again about?

The original Princess Switch film saw a wealthy duchess, Margaret Delacourt, switch places with Stacy DeNovo – an aspiring pastry chef from Chicago who looks identical to her – in a bid to escape her loveless marriage and the media attention that comes with her status.

Of course, after the switch, Margaret ends up falling in love with Stacy’s best friend Kevin, while Stacey likewise falls for The Duchess’ husband Prince Edward – with the film ending with one wedding and the suggestion of another.

This new film goes one step further than the original – with a third lookalike thrown into the equation, Margaret’s wicked cousin Lady Fiona, who has grand plans to steal the throne.

The official plot synopsis from Netflix reads, “When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with Kevin, it’s up to her double Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike, party girl Fiona foils their plans.”

Who is in the cast for The Princess Switch: Switched Again?

There’s no doubt at all who the star of this show is: Vanessa Hudgens takes on the triple role of Margaret, Stacy and Lady Fiona.

Meanwhile, several supporting cast members from the previous film also return for more, including Sam Palladio (Humans) as Prince Edward of Belgravia, Nick Sagar (The Queen of the South) as Kevin, Mark Fleischmann (Wolfblood) as Frank and Suanne Braun (Survivor) as Mrs. Donatelli.

Lachlan Nieboer, who has previously appeared in two episodes of Torchwood and one of Downton Abbey joins the cast, playing Antonio Rossi.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again trailer

Netflix has released a teaser for the new film, which provides a brief recap of the events of the previous movie as well as showing the new set up and introducing us to the villainous Lady Fiona. Check it out below: