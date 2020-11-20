The Princess Switch: Switched Again soundtrack – all the songs from the Netflix sequel
All the festive favourites featured in the new Netflix Christmas film.
Netflix has mastered a lot of things over the years, but one of the streamer’s specialist areas is quickly becoming the cheesy Christmas movie – with The Princess Switch: Switched Again proving to be yet another triumph.
Of course, a Christmas film wouldn’t be a Christmas film without a soundtrack full of festive favourites, and that’s very much the case again here, with several classic carols and some more modern Yuletide bangers playing during the film’s runtime.
Highlights include Kelly Clarkson’s 2013 hit Underneath the Tree, Sia’s 2017 tune Candy Cane Lane and arrangements of festive staples such as Silent Night and Away in a Major, performed by The Budapest Art Orchestra.
And that’s not even mentioning two song co-written by star Sam Palladio – read on for the full soundtrack.
Thank God It’s Christmas
Written by: Sachi Grace Patitucci and Michael Blum
Performed by: Greisun & Michael Blum
Underneath the Tree
Written by: Kelly Clarkson and Greg Kurstin
Performed by: Kelly Clarkson
We Wish You a Merry Christmas
Arranged by: Alan Ari Lazar (as Alan Lazar)
Performed by: The Budapest Art Orchestra (as Budapest Art Orchestra)
Belgravia 2
Performed by: The Herald Trumpets of Scotland
Fanfare for the Queen
Performed by: The Herald Trumpets of Scotland
Silent Night
Performed by: The Budapest Art Orchestra (as Budapest Art Orchestra)
The First Noel
Performed by: The Budapest Art Orchestra (as Budapest Art Orchestra)
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
Performed by: The Budapest Art Orchestra (as Budapest Art Orchestra)
Away in a Manger
Arranged by: Alan Ari Lazar (as Alan Lazar)
Performed by: The Budapest Art Orchestra (as Budapest Art Orchestra)
Bring the Snow
Written by: Sam Palladio and Trent Dabbs
Performed by: Ricky Norwood
Candy Cane Lane
Written by: Sia (as Sia Furler) and Greg Kurstin
Performed by: Sia
God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
Performed by: James Gillespie’s High School Combined Orchestra and Choirs
A Merry Christmas
Performed by: James Gillespie’s High School Combined Orchestra and Choirs
Under the Tree
Performed by: Sam Palladio
