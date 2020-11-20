Accessibility Links

The Princess Switch: Switched Again soundtrack – all the songs from the Netflix sequel

All the festive favourites featured in the new Netflix Christmas film.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Netflix has mastered a lot of things over the years, but one of the streamer’s specialist areas is quickly becoming the cheesy Christmas movie – with The Princess Switch: Switched Again proving to be yet another triumph.

Of course, a Christmas film wouldn’t be a Christmas film without a soundtrack full of festive favourites, and that’s very much the case again here, with several classic carols and some more modern Yuletide bangers playing during the film’s runtime.

Highlights include Kelly Clarkson’s 2013 hit Underneath the Tree, Sia’s 2017 tune Candy Cane Lane and arrangements of festive staples such as Silent Night and Away in a Major, performed by The Budapest Art Orchestra.

And that’s not even mentioning two song co-written by star Sam Palladio – read on for the full soundtrack.

Thank God It’s Christmas

Written by: Sachi Grace Patitucci and Michael Blum
Performed by: Greisun & Michael Blum

Underneath the Tree

Written by: Kelly Clarkson and Greg Kurstin
Performed by: Kelly Clarkson

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Arranged by: Alan Ari Lazar (as Alan Lazar)
Performed by: The Budapest Art Orchestra (as Budapest Art Orchestra)

Belgravia 2

Written by: Kevin G. Lamb
Performed by: The Herald Trumpets of Scotland

Fanfare for the Queen

Written by: Alan Ari Lazar (as Alan Lazar)
Performed by: The Herald Trumpets of Scotland

Silent Night

Arranged by: Alan Ari Lazar (as Alan Lazar)
Performed by: The Budapest Art Orchestra (as Budapest Art Orchestra)

The First Noel

Arranged by: Alan Ari Lazar (as Alan Lazar)
Performed by: The Budapest Art Orchestra (as Budapest Art Orchestra)

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Arranged by: Alan Ari Lazar (as Alan Lazar)
Performed by: The Budapest Art Orchestra (as Budapest Art Orchestra)

Away in a Manger

Arranged by: Alan Ari Lazar (as Alan Lazar)
Performed by: The Budapest Art Orchestra (as Budapest Art Orchestra)

Bring the Snow

Written by: Sam Palladio and Trent Dabbs
Performed by: Ricky Norwood

Candy Cane Lane

Written by: Sia (as Sia Furler) and Greg Kurstin
Performed by: Sia

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Arranged by: David Willcocks
Performed by: James Gillespie’s High School Combined Orchestra and Choirs

A Merry Christmas

Arranged by: Arthur Warrell
Performed by: James Gillespie’s High School Combined Orchestra and Choirs

Under the Tree

Written by: Sam Palladio and Cassadee Pope
Performed by: Sam Palladio
The Princess Switch: Switched Again is streaming on Netflix now. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

The Princess Switch: Switched Again
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
