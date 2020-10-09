When is The Boys season 3’s Amazon release date? Cast, plot and latest news

The Boys will be back for season three, with Amazon Prime Video’s dark superhero satire already renewed for another run of episodes before season two even began airing.

“Because this show has fans and it is watched by people like you, they have decided to renew it,” executive producer Seth Rogen told fans at San Diego Comic-Con.

“So, if you like The Boys, you’ve got more of it. Thank God.”

Already we have some clues about what to expect, with Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles cast as “original” superhero Soldier Boy and a storyline inspired by the US Government’s coronavirus response – but with everything else still shrouded in secrecy, there’s still a lot for fans to wonder about.

What does THAT big finale twist mean for Hughie and the rest of The Boys? What’s Homelander’s next move, and how long will we have to wait before we find out?

Check out everything we currently know about The Boys season three below.

The Boys season 3 release date

Exactly when we’ll see season three is unknown, with ongoing production issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic possibly meaning fans will be in for a longer wait than they had between seasons one and two.

At best, it’s possible the series could air in late 2021, though RadioTimes.com predicts it’s probably more likely fans will see The Boys return in early-to-mid 2022.

“We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus,” showrunner Eric Kripke said, though noted that the virtual writers’ room for the series was already up and running.

Fingers crossed it won’t be TOO long before we see Butcher and the gang back in action.

The Boys season 3 trailer

The trailer for The Boys season three hasn’t been released yet. Are you crazy? They’ve not shot any of season three yet, and season two JUST ended. A little patience, please.

With that said, watch this space for any and all teasers when they are released.

The Boys season 3 cast

As noted above, the big new signing for season three is Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles, who’ll be playing a Captain America-like superhero for the new episodes.

“When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment,” showrunner Eric Kripke, who previously worked with Ackles on Supernatural, said in a statement.

“I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother.”

Kripke continued: “As Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, he’ll bring so much humour, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys.”

There have also been rumours that The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan could make an appearance, but apparently this could depend on ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

“We’ve been texting back and forth about trying to figure it out,” Kripke told RadioTimes.com and other press.

“I will caution everybody that COVID could really screw that up, because he is a regular on another show.

“He is on The Walking Dead, so he could only come up for a couple of days. And if there’s still a two-week quarantine between Canada and the United States, that renders that impossible.

“So, of the many things COVID is screwing up in this world, a Jeffrey Dean Morgan role might be one of them. But if the quarantine is removed and a couple of things break our way, then yeah, we’ll try to figure it out.”

Returning cast will include Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Tomer Kapon (Frenchie) Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Antony Starr (Homelander), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Jessie T Usher (A-Train), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko) and Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar) among others.

It’s unclear whether Aya Cash’s Stormfront or Cameron Crovetti’s Ryan will return following the shock conclusion to season three, but all bets are off when it comes to The Boys.

The Boys season 3 plot

Some clues from the season two finale could give us a hint about where The Boys’ story will go next, with Hughie joining the campaign of mysterious congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) after her true colours were revealed in the most recent episode.

Elsewhere, Homelander is less stable than ever while Butcher has been recruited to join an official hero-monitoring team backed by the CIA, adding new legitimacy to his violent crusade.

And Kripke has also suggested that season three may be inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, albeit indirectly.

“I can tell you that season three, without being specifically about COVID, we’re having a lot of conversation about government response to COVID here in the States,” he told us.

“And my guess is you’ll see that metaphorically show up one way or another in season three.

“It’s a fortunate opportunity for me to have a show where I can talk about the world and I have a place to put all my frustration.”

And generally speaking, Kripke says fans should expect the show to go even bigger and more outrageous for season three – and after seeing the “Love Sausage” in season two, that’s already hard to picture.

“Is there anything we won’t touch? No, no,” he said.

“Amazon, to their credit, has given us a lot of rope to hang ourselves with and we have every intention of taking it as far as we can.”

We can hardly wait to see how far they’ll go.

