When is Cobra Kai season 3 released on Netflix?

Cobra Kai has seen tremendous success since the Karate Kid spin-off landed on Netflix earlier in 2020, bringing the former YouTube Premium show to a new and wider audience.

Advertisement

The first two seasons both arrived on Netflix in August, and now fans are waiting for the third season which will debut on the platform in 2021, with a new trailer already offering a first look at the next instalment.

The show is set 34 years after the iconic All Valley Karate Tournament from the original film but is told from the perspective of the film’s antagonist Johnny Lawrence, with both Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles.

Read on for everything you need to know about the series, including when the next season arrives on Netflix and who is in the cast.

When is Cobra Kai released on Netflix?

The first two seasons of the show were originally released on YouTube Premium (or YouTube Red as it was previously known) but the rights were subsequently acquired by Netflix and so all 20 episodes so far are currently available to stream.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Will there be a season 3 of Cobra Kai?

Yes – it has already been revealed that Netflix will release a third season of the programme.

However, season three won’t be heading to Netflix until 2021 – with a release date of Friday 8th January 2021 having now been confirmed in the below teaser.

This news followed an earlier teaser trailer, which features a sneak-peak at what’s to come in the third season.

If that wasn’t enough, the streamer has also already renewed Cobra Kai for a fourth season – so it seems the dojo isn’t about to close any time soon.

What is Cobra Kai about?

The series is a new take on the Karate Kid franchise, focusing on the character of Johnny Lawrence 34 years after the events of the first film.

It follows him after he decides to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo – which leads to a renewal of his rivalry with original protagonist Daniel LaRusso.

Based on the trailer for the third season, it appears the third season will see high school student Miguel Diaz suffer a devastating injury – which is sure to play a prominent part in the plot.

Here’s our full explainer on how Cobra Kai links to the Karate Kid – or if you’d rather go back and watch the films yourself, here’s where to watch the Karate Kid movies.

Who is in the cast of Cobra Kai?

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka both reprise their iconic roles as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso from the original Karate Kid films, while Martin Kove also returns as the Cobra Kai sensei John Kreese.

A number of new characters not previously seen in the franchise have also joined the fray, including Xolo Maridueña (Parenthood), Courtney Henggeler (The Big Bang Theory), Tanner Buchanan (Designated Survivor), Mary Mouser (Scandal) and Jacob Bertrand (Marvin Marvin).

Cobra Kai trailer

You can watch the trailer for the first season, which originally premiered in 2018, below:

And the trailer for last year’s season two is available below:

Advertisement

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide