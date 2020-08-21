Best movies on Amazon Prime Video to watch now (August 2020)

It can be quite difficult to know where to begin when deciding which film to watch – with Amazon Prime Video home to a vast wealth of excellent options.

With that in mind, we’ve picked out some of the highlights the streaming service has to offer, covering every conceivable genre and spanning decades.

Last updated 21st August

The Hunger Games series (2012-15)

All four films in the blockbuster Hunger Games series are available to stream on Amazon Prime, following Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen as she competes in a barbaric fight to the death before leading an uprising against her oppressors. While the series arguably peaked early with its second instalment, there are powerful moments to be found throughout in a franchise which is leagues ahead of a typical young adult adaptation. Donald Sutherland gives an intimidating performance as the villainous President Snow. Watch The Hunger Games on Amazon Prime Video

Gravity (2013)

SEAC

Sandra Bullock and George Clooney star in this sci-fi thriller from visionary director Alfonso Cuaron, which follows Dr Ryan Stone on a desperate struggle to return to Earth after a spacewalk gone horribly wrong. The gripping feature functions as both a nail-biting action flick and an emotional character study, touching on powerful themes on how to cope with loss and move on after terrible tragedy. Bullock and Clooney are both excellent, but the Oscar-winning score, stunning visual effects and suspenseful direction from Cuaron may stick with you longer. Watch Gravity on Amazon Prime Video

The Truman Show (1998)

Here’s a movie that was years ahead of its time. The Truman Show is all about Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey), a man blissfully unaware that his entire life is a television series watched by billions all over the world. The movie picks up at a point in his life where he feels a need for adventure, prompting the producers to find increasingly extreme ways of keeping him in place. Will he ever find out the truth? Carrey is on top form here, taking on a more dramatic role than usual and knocking it out of the park. In the era of social media and reality television, The Truman Show is only growing in relevance. It’s essential viewing. Watch The Truman Show on Amazon Prime Video

Shutter Island (2010)

SEAC

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio team up for this suspenseful thriller, which follows US Marshal Teddy Daniels as he conducts an investigation into a missing person on the grounds of a remote asylum for the criminally insane. As he meets the staff and the patients, Daniels quickly finds himself not knowing who to trust; the many twists and turns in this film will have you feeling the same. Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley and Michelle Williams also star. Watch Shutter Island on Amazon Prime Video

Game Night (2018)

Jason Bateman (Ozark) and Rachel McAdams (Doctor Strange) are brilliant in this dark comedy, playing a competitive couple who often meet for game nights with their friends. One fateful evening a member of the group is kidnapped and the others are left to figure out why, but what they believe to be just an elaborate game is actually a life-threatening situation. The central misunderstanding paves the way for some truly hilarious scenes, while the numerous twists and turns should keep you hooked for the duration. Watch Game Night on Amazon Prime Video

Knives Out (2019)

SEAC

Rian Johnson put his distinctive spin on an Agatha Christie-style murder mystery with this smash-hit from late last year, which features Daniel Craig (No Time To Die) as detective Benoit Blanc. He is called to investigate when a wealthy man is found dead and his dysfunctional family are all considered suspects. Johnson assembled an impressive ensemble cast for this comedy drama, which includes Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) and Toni Collette (Hereditary). Watch Knives Out on Amazon Prime Video

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Lionsgate Home Entertainment UK

An all-time classic, Dirty Dancing stars Jennifer Grey as Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman, who spends a fateful vacation with her parents at Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. She is drawn to dance instructor Jonny Castle, a bad boy figure played brilliantly by the late Patrick Swayze. The film charts their slowly blossoming romance as they prepare an ambitious routine for the end-of-season talent show. The two leads are undeniably charming, while the script from Eleanor Bergstein is able to find a good balance between comedic moments and surprisingly dramatic scenes. Watch Dirty Dancing on Amazon Prime Video

Snowpiercer (2013)

YouTube

Director Bong-Joon Ho, who took home best picture at this year’s Academy Awards for his latest film Parasite, helms this dystopian thriller starring Chris Evans. With humanity close to extinction after environmental disaster, the few remaining survivors live on a train divided by social class, where the poorest on board are oppressed by the rich. While not quite as strong as his more recent work, Snowpiercer is a thrilling commentary on inequality with strong performances from Evans, Tilda Swinton and Octavia Spencer. The film spawned a popular spin-off television series, which is available to stream on Netflix. Watch Snowpiercer on Amazon Prime Video

Trumbo (2015)

This biopic chronicles the career of screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, who was one of the biggest names in Hollywood in the 1940s, until he was targeted by an industry-wide blacklist at the start of the Cold War. The sustained campaign denied work to anyone working in entertainment who had previously supported or even shown sympathy for the USA’s Communist Party. Bryan Cranston earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in the title role, starring alongside Helen Mirren, John Goodman and Diane Lane. Watch Trumbo on Amazon Prime Video

Wild Rose (2018)

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish woman who, upon being released from prison, wants to reform her life by becoming a country music singer. She gets the chance to fly out to Nashville to see if she can make it big, but can she truly leave her past behind? Lead actress Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl) earned a BAFTA nomination for her performance in this critically acclaimed indie hit, which has no shortage of emotional moments. Watch Wild Rose on Amazon Prime Video

The Departed (2006)

One of the most acclaimed collaborations between director Martin Scorsese and screen icon Leonardo DiCaprio, The Departed is a crime drama that unfolds within the confines of the New York’s dangerous Irish mob. The story kicks off when crime boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson) sends a member of his crew (DiCaprio) to be a mole in the Massachusetts State Police, just as the force send one of their cops (Matt Damon) to infiltrate the mob as an undercover agent. It isn’t long before both sides realise they’ve been played, setting the two covert operatives head-to-head in a race to discover the other’s identity. Watch The Departed on Amazon Prime Video

Back to the Future (1985)

SEAC

One of the all-time classic blockbusters, Back to the Future sees American teen Marty McFly (Michael J Fox) uses the invention of his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown to travel back to the 1950s. While there, he gets tangled up with his parents in a disastrous way that threatens his entire existence. This superb film is a joy to revisit time and time again, featuring so many memorable performances and iconic moments. If you’re a fan, why not make it a marathon? Back to the Future Part 2 and 3 are also available to stream now… Watch Back to the Future on Amazon Prime Video

Booksmart (2019)

Olivia Wilde directs this critically acclaimed comedy following two academic overachievers as they let loose on their final day of high school. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein are fantastic in the lead roles, the latter receiving a Golden Globe nod for her performance, with memorable appearances from Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Jason Sudeikis (Horrible Bosses) and Will Forte (30 Rock). Many critics hailed Booksmart as one of the best films of 2019, providing a fresh and contemporary spin on the coming-of-age story. Watch Booksmart on Amazon Prime Video

The Gift (2015)

Jason Bateman stars in this suspenseful thriller that helped set him on the path towards more dramatic projects like Netflix’s Ozark. He takes the lead role opposite Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3) as Simon and Robyn Callem, a married couple who move into a beautiful new home in a Los Angeles suburb. All seems well, until they encounter a mysterious man from Simon’s childhood, who introduces himself like an old friend but is soon revealed to be something far more sinister. He’s hiding a dangerous secret that threatens to destroy everything the Callems have built. Watch The Gift on Amazon Prime Video

Coherence (2015)

This independent feature tells a genuinely thrilling sci-fi story on a shoestring budget, making it a testament to creative filmmaking. A group of friends get together for a dinner party on a night where a comet is passing overhead, but when relationships fracture when strange things start happening and paranoia takes hold. Emily Baldoni gives a brilliant performance in the lead role, particularly impressive given that much of the script was improvised on set, proving a compelling anchor for this intriguing mystery. Watch Coherence on Amazon Prime Video

Hustlers (2019)

Inspired by a true story, Jennifer Lopez stars in this crime thriller about a crew of strippers who begin stealing money from their wealthy customers. Many film buffs called for Hustlers to be recognised at this year’s Academy Awards for Lorene Scafaria’s slick direction and JLo’s powerful lead performance. Ultimately, the film didn’t win any Oscar gold, but it remains a hugely entertaining watch with a strong supporting cast that includes Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Julia Stiles (Riviera), Keke Palmer (Scream Queens) and music sensation Lizzo. Watch Hustlers on Amazon Prime Video

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

After a lengthy absence, George Miller returned to his Mad Max franchise in 2015 with Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in tow, producing arguably the best film in the series. Admittedly, Fury Road might not satisfy those looking for complex narrative given that it’s essentially a feature-length car chase. But, in terms of sheer breathtaking spectacle, it’s a hugely ambitious blockbuster and one of few to bag a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards. Watch Mad Max: Fury Road on Amazon Prime Video

The Farewell (2019)

Rising star Awkwafina stars in this touching family drama, about a Chinese-American woman living in the States who finds out that her grandmother is dying of terminal cancer. She returns to China to say her goodbyes, only to discover that her grandmother is blissfully unaware of the severity of her condition, which has been kept secret from her by her surrounding family. The film is inspired by the real experiences of director Lulu Wang and saw rave reviews from critics, with Awkwafina winning a Golden Globe for her performance. Watch The Farewell on Amazon Prime Video

Watchmen (2009)

Leaving Prime on 3rd September

Following the confirmation that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming to HBO Max, now might be a good time to revisit arguably the director’s most ambitious comic book adaptation. Watchmen is based on the iconic graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, long thought impossible to adapt for the big screen, about vigilantes operating in a world on the brink of apocalyptic nuclear war. Snyder’s version is certainly nowhere near as good as the source material (seriously, read it if you get a chance), but it’s a strong attempt with some very memorable moments and a striking sense of style. Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) and Carla Gugino (Gerald’s Game) star. Watch Watchmen on Amazon Prime Video

Midsommar (2019)

Director Ari Aster followed up his acclaimed debut film Hereditary with this eerie horror flick. Florence Pugh takes the lead role as a young woman who takes a trip with her friends to a rural commune in Sweden, only to find themselves disturbed by their horrifying customs. Perhaps it could have been a tad shorter, but the sterling performances and excellent production design will keep Midsommar in your memory long after the credits roll. Watch Midsommar on Amazon Prime Video

John Wick (2014)

This stylish action flick set Keanu Reeves on the path towards his meteoric comeback and it’s easy to see why. John Wick is a triumph of stunt work and fight choreography, which delivers big on thrilling action sequences, but that’s not all it has to offer. The film goes one further than your typical action flick, by weaving in a fascinating story that slowly reveals a seedy underworld of assassins and secret organisations. Reeves is delightful as the eponymous legendary hitman, his performance packing a certain B-movie charm that fits this story perfectly. This first instalment also sees memorable supporting roles for Ian McShane (Deadwood), Lance Reddick (The Wire) and Adrianne Palicki (Agents of SHIELD). Watch John Wick on Amazon Prime Video

Jurassic Park (1993)

Steven Spielberg’s classic blockbuster really needs no introduction, but we’re going to give it one anyway. Jurassic Park Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum as three scientists invited to an island, where a wealthy businessman (Richard Attenborough) has brought dinosaurs back from extinction. But an incredible accomplishment is soon revealed to be disastrously misguided, when sabotage sets the mighty beasts loose and puts everybody’s lives in danger. Jurassic Park is thrilling from start to finish, boasting an intelligent script, brilliant performances and impressive special effects that still hold up almost 30 years later. It’s an absolute must-watch. Watch Jurassic Park on Amazon Prime Video

The Dead Zone (1983)

Leaving Prime Video on 31st August

David Cronenberg is one of the finest directors horror cinemas has to offer, and Stephen King one of the best writers of horror fiction of all time – and so its not surprising that Cronenberg’s adaptation of King’s 1979 novel is a triumph. The film stars Christopher Walken as a teacher who falls into a coma after a serious car crash – and wakes up to find that several years have passed and he has gained a chilling new skill- the ability to determine someone’s fate simply by touching them. Watch The Dead Zone on Amazon Prime Video

Suspiria (1977)

One of many Dario Argento classics included with Prime, Suspiria was remade in 2018 – but the original version remains unparalleled. Suzy, ballet student arrives at a prestigious dance school, but quickly discovers that all is not what it seems. Strange, supernatural events keep occuring and several students die – leaving Suzy to wonder if she might be next… Watch Suspiria on Amazon Prime Video

The Wolf of Wall Street (2014)

Leonardo DiCaprio gives one of his most iconic performances in The Wolf of Wall Street, his fifth collaboration with superstar director Martin Scorsese. The film tells the true story of Jordan Belfort, a Wall Street stockbroker whose firm was found guilty of corruption and fraud. This three-hour epic charts his meteoric rise to success as well as his catastrophic downfall, with a star-studded supporting cast that includes Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie and Matthew McConaughey. It’s a wild ride… Watch The Wolf of Wall Street on Amazon Prime Video

Paddington (2014)

Michael Bond’s iconic character from children’s literature is the star of this family film, which sees Paddington Bear go up against a nefarious taxidermist played by Hollywood star Nicole Kidman. Critics heaped praise on this heartwarming adaptation, which is sure to keep the kids amused with its wacky sense of humour and memorable performances. Ben Whishaw (Skyfall) provides the voice of the title character, while Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins appear as Mr and Mrs Brown, who give him a place to stay when he arrives in London.

Watch Paddington on Amazon Prime Video

The Big Sick (2017)

Real-life husband-and-wife Kumail Nanjiani (who also stars) and Emily V Gordon penned this moving romcom about their relationship, which took a major hit in its nascent stages when Emily came down with a mysterious illness. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

Superstar directors the Coen Brothers helm this beloved drama about a young folk singer trying to make a name for himself in 1960s New York City. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) stars as Llewyn Davis, a musician who recently lost his writing partner to suicide and now finds himself drifting through life with little purpose. While providing a glimpse into his difficult private life, the film never loses that distinct Coen sense of humour. Featuring Justin Timberlake (The Social Network) and Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby). Watch Inside Llewyn Davis on Amazon Prime Video

Animals (2019)

Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development) and Holliday Grainger (The Capture) star in this comedy-drama about two women who find themselves at a crossroads. Aspiring novelist Laura (Grainger) feels it may be time for them to let go of their rowdy lifestyle, while Tyler (Shawkat) isn’t ready to ditch the drink, drugs and casual sex. Led by two strong central performances, Animals is a funny and insightful look at the complexities of friendship. Watch Animals on Amazon Prime Video

The Founder (2016)

Ever wondered just how McDonald’s became so dominant in the world of fast food? The Founder takes you back to the 1950s, when the brand was a family business owned and run by two brothers. Along comes ruthless businessman Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) who aggressively franchised the restaurants until they became a common sight across America – stepping on people along the way. Hot off his Oscar win for Birdman, Keaton gives a superb performance in this fascinating factual drama. Watch The Founder on Amazon Prime Video

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Stan & Ollie tells the true story of one of comedy’s most famous double acts: Laurel and Hardy. Steve Coogan and John C Reilly take the two lead roles and were acclaimed for how well they embody the late performers, earning a BAFTA and Golden Globe nomination respectively for their efforts. Fans of the iconic duo will no doubt be delighted by how this feature pays tribute to their work. Watch Stan & Ollie on Amazon Prime Video

Room (2015)

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Jacob Tremblay (Wonder) both give stunning performances in this heart-wrenching drama about a mother and son who have been held captive underground for years. Their desperate bid for freedom makes for utterly gripping viewing, but Room also does an excellent job exploring the psychological affects of such a life – particularly on a developing young mind. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Fight Club (1999)

Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, an underground group who beat the living daylights out of each other for fun, and supreme direction from David Fincher. It’s probably one of the greatest films of all time, and undoubtedly one of the best on Amazon Prime. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Once upon a Time in America (1984)

Sergio Leone’s gangster epic chronicles 50 years in the criminal underworld in New York City, with Robert de Niro and James Woods starring as lifelong friends whose partnership unravels into chaos. Be warned, you’ll need to be made of strong stuff to watch: these are nasty people and there are two rape scenes, involving Tuesday Weld and Elizabeth McGovern, that may be among the most shocking ever filmed. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Fantastic Mr Fox (2009)

Visionary director Wes Anderson (The French Dispatch) takes on Roald Dahl’s classic children’s story about a crafty fox who steals food from neighbourhood farmers. Expect another dose of the filmmaker’s trademark quirky style, with the added charm of none other than George Clooney lending his voice to the lead role. Kids and grown-ups alike will find plenty to love about this timeless tale, which never got the attention it deserved in cinemas. Watch Fantastic Mr Fox on Amazon Prime Video

Four Lions (2010)

Fiercely black comedy from Brass Eye creator Chris Morris, which sees a group of young Muslim men hatch an inept plan to become suicide bombers. With a premise like that, Four Lions could have been a terribly distasteful misstep, but through some sharp writing and strong performances it establishes itself as one of Britain’s strongest satires in recent memory. Riz Ahmed (Star Wars: Rogue One) and Kayvan Novak (Fonejacker) lead the cast, with appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Julia Davis (Gavin & Stacey). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Capernaum (2018)

This Academy Award-nominated drama tells the heartbreaking story of a young boy who asks to sue his parents for bringing him into the world. It’s an unflinching look at the poverty and extreme hardship faced by a Syrian refugee in a Beirut slum which makes for profoundly thought-provoking viewing. Watch Capernaum on Amazon Prime Video

The Imitation Game (2014)

Headhunters director Morten Tyldum here takes on the important story of Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch), the genius cryptographer who cracked the infamous Enigma code during the Second World War. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Manchester by the Sea (2016)

A masterful Sundance hit from Kenneth Lonergan. Casey Affleck is on electrifying, Oscar-winning form as Lee, a surly janitor living alone in a Boston suburb. Summoned by his family after his brother suffers a heart attack, Lee returns to his seaside home town to face the secrets of his past. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Andy Murray: Resurfacing (2019)

This documentary charts two years in the life of British tennis player Andy Murray as serious injury threatens to take him out of the sport for ever. The cameras follow him as he pushes himself to get back to peak performance, featuring interviews with those closest to him. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

A classic spy movie based on John Le Carre’s 19874 novel, featuring an all-star cast including Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, John Hurt, Toby Jones, Mark Strong and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Hurt Locker (2008)

War film about an Iraq Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, who became the first woman to win the best director Academy Award in 2009. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

