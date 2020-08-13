How to watch all the Harry Potter films in order – where to watch every movie

Accio Harry Potter films! In these stressful times, there has never been a better excuse to lose yourself in the magic of Hogwarts.

But where can you watch the epic original franchise set in JK Rowling’s wizarding world? They aren’t airing on TV at the moment, but fortunately there are plenty of easy streaming options.

Here’s your guide to where you can watch every movie in the Harry Potter franchise online:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Warner Brothers International

Featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as impossibly young-looking pre-teens, this nearly twenty-year-old film launched the boy wizard onto muggle cinema-goers for the first time and turned the books into a film phenomenon.

It is available to stream on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, or can be purchased to rent or keep via Amazon.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Warner Bros

The film that introduced us to Moaning Myrtle, Tom Riddle’s soon-to-be important diary and of course Dobby the house-elf, the Chamber of Secrets expanded the wizarding world in several magical ways. Just don’t think about the giant spiders…

It is available to stream on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, or can be purchased to rent or keep via Amazon.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Warner Bros

A fan favourite, the Prisoner of Azkaban was artfully shot by Roma director Alfonso Cuarón, and delves deeper into the tragic past of Harry’s parents through new additions such as Sirius Black and Remus Lupin.

It is available to stream on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, or can be purchased to rent or keep via Amazon.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

SEAC

Hogwarts’ lack of health and safety regulations was felt keenly in this fourth instalment which saw Harry battle dragons, mermaids and much worse in the Tri-Wizard Tournament. Featuring a young Robert Pattison to boot, the film also saw the students navigate love lives for the first time.

It is available to stream on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, or can be purchased to rent or keep via Amazon.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

SEAC

The series takes a darker turn in this instalment which sees the Ministry of Magic take over Hogwarts, disbelief that Voldemort is back and Harry experiencing some quite disturbing visions. Don’t lie, we all hated Umbridge worse than Voldermort…

It is available to stream on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, or can be purchased to rent or keep via Amazon.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

SEAC

Death eaters rise and hormones rage in this adaptation, with Harry and his friends caught up in love triangles as well as dark magic. There may even be a certain shock death…

It is available to stream on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, or can be purchased to rent or keep via Amazon.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

Away from Hogwarts for the first time ever, Harry, Ron and Hermione go on quite the camping trip as Voldermort tightens his grip on the wizarding world. Bring your tissues for the end scene.

It is available to stream on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, or can be purchased to rent or keep via Amazon.

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2

Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

The grand finale to the saga of the boy who lived was explosive to say the least – and featured some wonderful work from Alan Rickman.

It is available to stream on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, or can be purchased to rent or keep via Amazon.

