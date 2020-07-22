Will there be a The Old Guard sequel? Everything you need to know about The Old Guard 2

The Old Guard has already proved a hit with viewers in the week since its debut, with Netflix predicting that the Charlize Theron movie will reach as many as 72 million households in its first four weeks on the platform.

With that success in mind, the question that many fans are now asking is whether we’re likely to see a sequel, with loads of fans already calling for a second outing for Andy and her team.

There certainly seems to be appetite for more as far as the filmmakers are concerned too. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood recently told RadioTimes.com that “If an audience wants it, there’s absolutely more story to tell.”

And now Theron herself has teased that hopes are high for another film .

Here’s everything we know about a possible The Old Guard sequel.

Will there be a The Old Guard 2?

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood seems open to a follow-up, telling RadioTimes.com, “If the story continues it’s absolutely up to an audience,” and adding that screenwriter Greg Rucka (who also wrote the graphic novel The Old Guard is based on) has plenty of ideas.

“I know that Greg Rucka has always envisioned his story, when it was a graphic novel, as a trilogy, and actually the second part of his comic book just came out. So I know where the story goes, and it’s pretty great. So if an audience wants it, there’s absolutely more story to tell.”

The cast also seem keen to do more, and the positive reaction to the film’s release could be good news for any sequel prospects.

“I mean I definitely think there’s potential for that, because the central characters and central idea are so fascinating, and can occupy all sorts of different times and periods and ideas,” Chiwetel Ejiofor (James Copley) told RadioTimes.com.

“So I think it lends itself to that in that way, and I think that these characters are really interesting. And I think that there’s more story to tell in terms of their narrative. There’s a lot more to explore.”

“And I think philosophically there’s more to explore about this psychology, and what the nature of immortality is, and how that reflects on what one’s relationship is to being alive. There’s a lot to look at really.”

Meanwhile shortly after the film arrived on Netflix with huge viewing figures, Charlize Theron herself said there were tentative plans for a second movie.

Speaking to Variety, the star said. “We’re still pushing this one out. Let’s have a little resting period, but just given the fact that all of us really want to do it, I’m sure when it’s the right time, we’ll start the conversation.”

When will The Old Guard 2 be released?

As the sequel is not currently confirmed any filming will still be a long way off, with ongoing filming restrictions also potentially delaying any follow-up.

“We don’t know. We live in a complicated world,” star Marwan Kenzari, who plays Joe in The Old Guard, told RadioTimes.com. “And I can only hope for things to clear up, and for this huge storm to pass over us all, and to have somehow a world where we can all be creative again.

“And in this case, the Old Guard has a lot to offer. So I would be happy to be part of the second one – most definitely. That would be a no-brainer for me.

“It’s a fantastic world, and there’s a lot to explore,” he concluded.

In other words, expect at least a couple of years before The Old Guard 2 wings it way to your Netflix account.

What could happen in The Old Guard 2?

The first film does a certain amount to set up a sequel, with long-missing immortal Quynh (Veronica Ngo) reappearing after being lost to Andy (Theron) centuries before (for more detail on this, see our Old Guard ending explained feature).

However, after years of being drowned over and over again at the bottom of the ocean, it may be that Quynh (who appears in the film’s last scene to unite with Matthias Schoenaerts’ disgraced team member Booker) isn’t quite as friendly or stable as she once was…

“There’s obviously a relationship there (between Van Veronica Ngo’s Quynh and Theron’s Andy) that we didn’t really explore in this film,” Theron said on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“So I’m excited if we get the chance to make another one, to explore that, because then we’re just adding another female into the mix, which I think will make it really interesting.”

“Quynh has reared her head and that causes some issues, absolutely,” director Prince-Bythewood told RadioTimes.com – though she wouldn’t be drawn on many plot points, instead directing fans to the source material.

“I would just base it on the graphic novel – because again, we have to see if an audience wants it, and then something will be written,” she said.

“In the graphic novel there’s a very grounded story tackling a problem within the world, which again brings more villains that are not with the conceit of immortality. So there’s actually a really cool balance between those two.”

Still, she did give one hint that a sequel could pick up on the historical romance between Joe (Kenzari) and Nicky (Luca Marinelli), which was cut from the first movie.

“In the graphic novel, I have to say [I love] how Joe and Nicky met,” she said. “We talk about it in the film, but in the graphic novel you actually see it, and it was in one of Greg’s earlier drafts. The film was feeling so full we just had to cut it.

“But that is a pretty incredible sequence of those two in the Crusades. And they keep killing each other and coming back to life as everyone around them is dying and staying dead. And that final moment after the third or fourth time that they’ve killed each other, they just look at each other and they know that they’ve met their soulmate.

“It’s pretty great,” she added. “And I hope that if there’s a sequel, that gets to be illustrated.”

Meanwhile in July 2020 Charlize Theron teased that Quynh could see more action if a follow up is to get the green light.

She said, “The character of Quynh is kind of teased in this. She’s Andy’s kind of right-hand person. She was, the two of them, were the first. There’s obviously a relationship there that we didn’t really explore in this film.”

