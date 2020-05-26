When is Sex Education season 3 released on Netflix? Latest news, rumours and cast

Sex Education’s triumphant second season landed on Netflix in January, leaving fans who binge-watched all eight episodes in just days itching for news on a third series.

The critically-acclaimed teen comedy-drama left viewers on a huge cliff-hanger regarding Otis and Maeve’s relationship thanks to the interference of Maeve’s smitten neighbour Isaac – but with COVID-19 affecting filming schedules across the globe, when are we likely to expect another trip to Moordale Secondary School?

Here’s everything we know about Sex Education season three so far… (warning: spoilers for seasons 1 and 2)

Has Sex Education been renewed for a third season?

Netflix confirmed back in February that Sex Education season three was on the way, with production set for May 2020. However,

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the estimated airdate of January 2021 is unlikely to materialise.

When will filming for season 3 begin?

Filming for Sex Education’s third series was due to begin in May, however soon after the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK, filming on the show was halted.

In May, it was reported that Netflix was hoping to begin production on the show in August after the government introduced new filming guidelines, which allow various shows to resume filming again next month.

According to Deadline, filming dates have not yet been confirmed due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, but production crew believe that August is a realistic start date for filming the series three.

A final decision will reportedly be made this month, as ten weeks are required to prepare for filming.

However, it’s bad news for fans if filming does not resume in August, as the show’s production may have to be postponed until 2021 given that it relies on being filmed during the summer time.

Since the show contains a number of intimate scenes which require the cast to get up close and personal with each other (the clue is in the name), it’s unlikely that the Sex Education crew will be able to film all of season three in August.

Which cast members will return for Sex Education season 3?

As the ending of season two teased a number of potential new relationships, viewers should expect to see the main cast return – Otis, Maeve, Eric, Jean, Adam, Aimee, Jackson and Mr Groff – all of whom appeared in the series’ renewal video.

Hopefully we will be seeing Jackson’s friend and tutor Viv, who was introduced last series and quickly became a fan favourite, again in season three.

New characters Rahim and Isaac also made a big impression on viewers – with Isaac proving to be quite controversial by the last episode – but given how essential they were to the plot of series two, viewers should expect to see them in series three.

It remains to be seen whether we can expect to see a return for Ann-Marie Duff, who played Maeve’s mother in season 2, or Edward Bluemel who portrayed her brother Sean in the first run but did not return for the second.

New students are bound to arrive at Moordale as well, however Netflix has not announced any new cast members at this point.

Will Sex Education return for further seasons?

Good news for Sex Education fans – its creator Laurie Nunn told The Hollywood Reporter that she thinks the show’s characters have “got legs” and that Sex Education could run for several more seasons.

“I think I could do some more with them if we’re given the chance,” she said. “[Netflix] is very supportive and really wanting us to tell the stories that we feel passionate about. It really feels like we’re all on the same page, wanting to make the same show.”

What happened at the end of season 2?

*CONTAINS MAJOR SPOILERS*

By the end of series two, Otis has broken up with Ola after embarrassing her, Maeve and himself at a party, where he loses his virginity to popular girl Ruby. After making amends with Jean, whom he fell out with prior to throwing a party, and chatting to his partially estranged father, he realises that he is in love with Maeve and leaves a voicemail telling her so. However, Maeve’s neighbour Isaac, who has a crush on her himself, deletes it before she has a chance to listen.

Meanwhile Eric, who has spent the entirety of season two in a love triangle, picks his former bully Adam over boyfriend Raheem, after Adam storms the stage during Moordale’s school musical and professes his love for him.

After breaking up with Otis, Ola realises that she has feelings for friend Lily and begins a relationship with her.

Here’s a trailer…

