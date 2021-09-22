Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs join Episode 3 of The Radio Times Podcast – listen now

If last week’s episode with Dame Prue Leith left you wanting more high wattage stars of TV… rest assured that this week’s Radio Time’s Podcast delivers twice as much stardust.

Advertisement

Joining Jane Garvey in the studio for Episode 3 are Sex Education’s Gillian Anderson – who plays Dr Jean Milburn – and Jason Isaacs – who takes on a new character to season 3, Peter Groff. There’s also a chance to hear from Alistair Petrie, who plays Michael Groff.

Follow now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast and Amazon Music to never miss an episode or listen in the player below:

What can I expect from Episode 3?

Jane Garvey admits she has been converted to the Netflix hit by our resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon. Once deterred by Sex Education, Jane is now completely absorbed by the series. In conversation with Gillian Anderson, Jane talks about the success of the show, how much it reflects reality, how sex education has changed from when they were growing up, to what teenagers learn today in the era of the internet – with easy access to pornography – as well as discussing how the series handles consent, abortion and the importance of choice.

Jason Isaacs examines why the series is an appropriate form of sex education for his teenage children – while also admitting that he’s doubly thrilled he doesn’t have to watch the show with them.

What else does Episode 3 offer?

But it’s not all about Sex Education. Elsewhere in the episode Jane and Rhianna review 28 Up: Millennial Generation (BBC One, Wednesday 29th September), ITV’s new drama Hollington Drive starring Anna Maxwell-Martin and Rachel Stirling (Wednesday 29th September) and the film, Gunpowder Milkshake – which sees Doctor Who’s Karen Gillan as the lead and Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey as her mother. But, does a star line up mean star quality?

Join them for Episode 3, out this Wednesday.

When and where can I listen?

Join Jane and Rhianna every Wednesday for interviews with TV’s biggest stars, plus a whistle stop tour of the finest treats the entertainment world has to offer. Follow via your preferred podcast provider so as to never miss an episode! Available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast and Amazon Music.

Advertisement

If you’re wondering what to watch tonight, head over to our handy TV Guide.