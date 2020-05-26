When is documentary Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich on Netflix?

A new documentary from Netflix will delve into the dark case of Jeffrey Epstein, the notorious financier and convicted sex offender who died in his prison cell last year.

He had been arrested on charges of running a sex trafficking ring of underage girls into Florida and New York, having previously served jail time for abuse after dozens of young girls came forward against him.

Their firsthand accounts will be the focal point of Filthy Rich, a four part documentary series from director Lisa Bryant which will see survivors of Epstein share their stories, some for the very first time.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich Netflix release date

The four-part documentary Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich will be available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday 27th May 2020.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich documentary – What is it about?

Executive produced by Academy Award nominee Joe Berlinger (the creator of Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes), the show is a deep dive into the life of American financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted paedophile who was arrested in 2019 for sex trafficking charges, and died later that same year inside his prison cell.

The producers speak to a “sisterhood of survivors” who allege they were abused by Epstein and his close circle, but are determined not to let the next generation be silenced by predators as they were.

The show’s official synopsis reads, “In the new documentary, women around the world recount the abuse they survived at the hands of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who collected famous friends and powerful enablers until his 2019 arrest.”

The documentary also looks set to investigate speculation and rumours that Epstein did not die by suicide, but was murdered due to his high-profile connections.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich reviews

Early reviews for Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich have been somewhat mixed.

The Hollywood Reporter offered praise for how this series gives Epstein’s victims a platform to tell their harrowing stories, while ending on “a surprisingly lovely and emotional note.”

However, they also said that Filthy Rich doesn’t uncover any details that many people aren’t already aware of, noting the distinct lack of “grand revelations” about the Epstein case.

This view was echoed by Variety, which says that executive producer James Patterson is “driven more by the impulse to summarise and marshal sources than to truly break news or to draw a larger picture.”

Therefore, Filthy Rich seems better suited to people who are largely unfamiliar with Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes, offering an overview of the key points. Those who followed the case as it unfolded and are now looking to deepen their understanding may be better served elsewhere.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich trailer

You can watch the trailer below.

Trigger warning: The footage includes discussion of paedophilia and interviews with survivors, in addition to the now infamous photograph of Prince Andrew alongside an alleged child sex trafficking victim, Virginia Roberts (Epstein reportedly took the photograph).

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich will be available to watch on Netflix from 27th May 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.