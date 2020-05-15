Percy Jackson author confirms Disney Plus series is in the works

We’ve got big news for you fantasy fans: a Percy Jackson TV series is in the works at Disney Plus.

Advertisement

Rick Riordan, author of the Percy Jackson book series, announced the news on Twitter alongside wife and collaborator Becky Riordan.

The video was followed up with a statement: “We can’t say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one.

“Rest assured that Becky & I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show.”

Although not confirmed, Riordan’s comments indicate Disney Plus could be planning five seasons of the show, each season adapting one novel from five-part Percy Jackson & the Olympians saga.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The first of these books, 2005’s The Lightning Thief introduced readers to Percy Jackson, a teen who discovers that he is the son of the Greek god of the sea, Poseidon. In subsequent books – The Sea of Monsters (2006), The Titan’s Curse (2007), The Battle of the Labyrinth (2008) and The Last Olympian (2009), Percy encounters various demigods, quests and battles.

The first two books were adapted into movies, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013). Despite achieving box office success, both screen outings received mixed reviews, with many critical of their deviation from the books.

The series is currently in early development, with a filming and release schedule not yet confirmed.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide. To sign up to Disney Plus you can get a seven-day free trial, or subscribe for £59.99 a month.