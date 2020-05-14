What’s new on Netflix in May 2020 – all the shows and movies coming soon

As we head into another month of lockdown, the demand for excellent new TV and film remains as high as ever – and Netflix subscribers are in luck, because May sees a wealth of new offerings hit the streaming platform.

This month is a particular bumper one when it come to brand-new series – with exciting projects debuting from stellar talents including Damien Chazelle, Steve Carell and Ryan Murphy.

Chazelle’s The Eddy, which looks set to recapture some of the magic of his not-quite-best-picture-winner La La Land, is a musical series centring on a jazz club in Paris – and with a script written by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials), it seems all but certain to be a hit.

Hollywood, the latest project executive-produced by the prolific Murphy is a tale set in Tinseltown’s Golden Age and boasts a cast that reunites some of his previous collaborators, including American Crime Story’s Darren Criss and The Politician’s David Corenswet.

Meanwhile Carell stars alongside John Malkovich in Space Force, a series he also co-created with Greg Daniels, which takes a comedic look at the people tasked with establishing the United States Space Force.

And in addition to new series, we also see some returning favourites in May – including the second run of popular dark comedy series Dead to Me and another season of reality show Restaurants on the Edge.

It’s a slightly quieter month when it comes to Netflix original films, but there are some intriguing-looking feature documentaries arriving as well – including Becoming, a doc following Michelle Obama; Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics, which sees celebrities discuss their experiences with hallucinogenic drugs; and Spelling the Dream, which looks at the dominance of Indian American competitors at the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 1999.

Read on for our pick of the May list.

Friday 1st May

All Day and a Night Film following the story of a man who begins a journey of self-discovery, after he finds himself in the same prison as his dad. Watch on Netflix

Almost Happy season 1 This Spanish-language show (Casi Feliz), is Netflix’s first from Argentina – a comedy revolving around a radio show host called Sebastian. Watch on Netflix

Get In French psychological thriller film about a family man who gets drawn into a terrifying conflict when he returns from holiday to find squatters in his house. Watch on Netflix

The Half of It New teen movie from director Alice Wu about an introverted student who helps the school jock woo a girl on whom she also secretly has a crush. Watch on Netflix

Hollywood season 1 Executive-produced by Ryan Murphy, this limited series explores Hollywood in the post-Second World War era by looking at the Golden Age of cinema through the lens of a number of fictional aspiring actors and film-makers. Watch on Netflix

Into the Night season 1 Belgian sci-fi series based on Jacek Dukaj’s best-selling novel The Old Axolotl, which sees humanity plunged into doom after a “sudden solar event” turns the sun into a lethal orb. Watch on Netflix

Medici: the Magnificent season 3 The final run of the epic historical drama charting Renaissance Florence’s most famous family – who were the bankers of the Pope. Watch on Netflix

Mrs Serial Killer Hindi-language crime thriller about a woman who attempts to exonerate her husband by committing a copy-cat murder. Watch on Netflix

Reckoning Crime drama series, in which two fathers are determined to protect their families after a local teen is murdered. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 5th May

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill The latest stand-up special from the popular comedian tackles subjects including bad buffets and the magic of Pop Tarts. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 6th May

Becoming Documentary focusing on Michelle Obama – directed by Oscar-shortlisted film-maker Nadia Hallgren – that sees the former First Lady reflect on her life as she embarks on a tour of 34 cities. Watch on Netflix

Workin’ Moms season 4 The Canadian sitcom about the challenges faced by working mothers is back for a fourth run. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 7th May

Scissor Seven season 2 Second series of the anime about a hapless contract killer armed with a pair of hairdressing skills and an exceptional talent for disguise. Watch on Netflix

Friday 8th May

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt season 1 Animated children’s series about a resourceful monkey who solves problems. Watch on Netflix

Dead to Me season 2 The black comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardinelli as two women who meet at a grief counselling seminar returns for a second series. Watch on Netflix

The Eddy season 1 This new musical series from Damien Chazelle – the writer/director of hit films La La Land and Whiplash – tells the story of a failing jazz club in Paris and the people who work there. Watch on Netflix

The Hollow season 2 Second series of the animated kids’ series about three teens who try to get back home after finding themselves in a strange realm. Watch on Netflix

Restaurants on the Edge season 2 Second run of the reality show following a team of three experts who attempt to transform the fortune of restaurants on the brink of collapse. Watch on Netflix

Too Hot to Handle reunion special Aftershow hosted by narrator Desiree Burch, showing viewers what the singles have been up to since the dating series aired. Watch on Netflix

Valeria season 1 Spanish language series based on novels by Elisabet Benavent about a writer who finds herself having both creative and marital issues. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 9th May

Rogue Warfare Action movie about an elite international squad of uniquely skilled special forces is assembled to combat a rising underground terrorist threat in the Middle East. Watch on Netflix

Monday 11th May

Bordertown season 3 Third series for the quirky Finnish detective series. Watch on Netflix

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics Feature-length documentary in which celebrities, including Nick Offerman, detail some of their experiences with hallucinogenic drugs. Watch on Netflix

Trial by Media season 1 True crime docuseries that explores how the media has affected some of the most important and well-known cases in history. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 12th May

True: Terrific Tales season 1 A set of new adventures for True and her friends, where classic fairy tales are re-created. Watch on Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend A special interactive episode of the beloved sitcom reunites the cast including Ellie Kemper and Carol Kane, and also stars Daniel Radcliffe. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 13th May

The Wrong Missy Comedy film about a man who accidentally invites someone from a nightmare blind date on a work retreat with him. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 14th May

Schitt’s Creek season 6 The popular Canadian comedy series starring Eugene and Daniel Levy returns for its sixth and final series. Watch on Netflix

Friday 15th May

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 5 The fifth series of the animated children’s show about an orphan girl who is transformed into a warrior thanks to a magical sword

White Lines New drama by Alex Pina, creator of Money Heist (La Casa De Papel). A woman returns to Ibiza to investigate her famous Manchester DJ brother’s death

Monday 18th May

The Big Flower Fight A florist face-off hosted by comedians Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou

Tuesday 19th May

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything The comedian’s first Netflix special for three years sees him reflect on turning 50, buying a new house and experiencing existential dread at Denny’s

Sweet Magnolias Soapy drama about lifelong friends set in a small, Southern town called Serenity

Friday 22nd May

Control Z season 1 New Mexican teen drama about a hacker who begins releasing students’ most intimate secrets to the whole school

The Lovebirds Netflix romcom starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani as a couple who get caught up in a murder mystery

Selling Sunset season 2 Los Angeles-based reality series set in the world of high-end real estate

Saturday 23rd May

Dynasty season 3 Third run for the glossy remake of the classic 80s US drama

Spelling the Dream Documentary chronicling the success of Indian American competitors at the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Monday 25th May

Snowpiercer Drama series based on the Bong Joon-ho film of the same name – both inspired by the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige

Wednesday 27th May

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich Stories from survivors reveal how the American financier used his wealth, power, and influential enablers to carry out multiple acts of abuse

Friday 29th May

Space Force season 1 Comedy series starring Steve Carell and John Malkovich, about a group of people tasked with establishing the US Space Force